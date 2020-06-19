Springfield Catholic Diocese to ordain most priests since 1964

With this group, Paprocki will have ordained 30 men to the priesthood in his decade here, Alford said.

The diocese will average two or three ordinations annually over the next few years.

Those numbers, Alford said, will keep the diocese "at a good pace" as far as a supply of priests, considering inevitable retirements.

"You're always hoping for more," Alford said. "Our efforts are always going to be inviting people to be mindful of the priesthood. It's not always about numbers.

"Will we have challenges? Sure, we will. We should always hope for and want better numbers."

Figures from the diocese show there are 104 active or retired diocesan priests, along with 33 priests who are members of religious orders. The diocese contains 129 parishes, meaning that a good number of priests serve multiple parishes, Alford said.

Among the new priests will be 63-year-old David Beagles, who worked for several state agencies, including the Department of Commerce and Community Affairs, and is a cathedral parishioner. He is the son of Howard Beagles, the former Springfield fire marshal.