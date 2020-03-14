Springfield Diocese: Citing coronavirus, Mass not required 'until further notice'

SPRINGFIELD — Bishop Thomas John Paprocki on Saturday said Catholics are "dispensed from their obligation" to attend Sunday Mass until further notice because of the coronavirus.

"Bishop Paprocki and the parishes of the diocese remain committed to making Masses and the sacraments available and safe, with precautions previously announced. Catholic faithful who are well are encouraged, but not obligated, during this time to continue to attend Mass," the Diocese of Springfield said in a statmenent.

The Peoria Diocese took a similar step recently.

On Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker mandated the cancellation of events of more than 1,000 people and encouraged organizers of events with at least 250 attendees to cancel on their own.