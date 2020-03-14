You are the owner of this article.
Springfield Diocese: Citing coronavirus, Mass not required 'until further notice'
SPRINGFIELD — Bishop Thomas John Paprocki on Saturday said Catholics are "dispensed from their obligation" to attend Sunday Mass until further notice because of the coronavirus.

"Bishop Paprocki and the parishes of the diocese remain committed to making Masses and the sacraments available and safe, with precautions previously announced. Catholic faithful who are well are encouraged, but not obligated, during this time to continue to attend Mass," the Diocese of Springfield said in a statmenent.

The diocese includes 129 parishes in 28 counties in Central Illinois, with about 126,000 Catholics.

The Peoria Diocese took a similar step recently.

On Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker mandated the cancellation of events of more than 1,000 people and encouraged organizers of events with at least 250 attendees to cancel on their own.

President Donald Trump on Friday declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency.

