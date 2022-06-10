St. Teresa teacher is out of a coma following car crash

DECATUR — Amber Johnson is awake.

Johnson, who was gravely injured in a car crash on April 29 around 10 p.m. when she was leaving St. Teresa High School after a girls' track event, has been in a coma in intensive care since then. She is the theology teacher and girls' track coach at the school.

“Over the past few weeks, there's been steady progression, especially compared to where we were over a month ago,” said her brother, Zachary. “I try to visit her about every other week, and last time it was amazing. I got to see her open her eyes. It was a surreal moment to have with her, and the family feels the same way to see her open her eyes and obeying the doctors' and nurses' commands.”

She can do things such as wiggle her fingers and toes when medical staff ask her to, he said, move her arms or give a thumbs-up, and the family is hopeful that the progress she's made will continue as she enters a rehabilitation facility in the next few days for therapy.

She still has a long recovery ahead, her brother said, and even the doctors don't yet know what to expect, how long it will take, or what the final outcome will be.

“We're still thinking in terms of months here,” Zachary Johnson said. “In a few months we'll get a better idea of what she'll be able to do and what care will be needed. It's all on her time, what her recovery will look like.”

The prayers and support of the community have bolstered the family's spirits throughout the ordeal, he said, and the family is grateful for that.

St. Teresa is selling T-shirts to raise money for medical expenses, said Principal Larry Daly, and those are available by calling the school office, (217) 875-2431.

“The family and close friends are immensely appreciative of Decatur and the surrounding community, people who have had some play in the generosity,” he said. “When this kind of thing happens, to see how the community has rallied means a lot.”

