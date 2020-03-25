Tabernacle Baptist reaches out to those at risk during coronavirus shelter at home time

DECATUR — Beverly Dean is still able to drive and go out, but she's hesitant.

At 89, she's in a higher-risk group for COVID-19.

That's why she's thankful for her fellow Tabernacle Baptist Church members, who pack food on Wednesdays to deliver to members like her and others who might prefer not to go to the grocery store during the shelter-in-place order during the coronavirus crisis.

“This whole thing is kind of scary,” Dean said. “I don't want to be afraid. I trust the Lord and he's going to take care of us, but we need to be sensible. They're telling us to stay in and I'm trying to stay in. The groceries will tide us over for a few days or a week.”

She plans to share with her daughter and granddaughter and their families to help keep them home, too, she said.

Dean has been a member of Tabernacle since 1938, when her parents took her to the church for the first time.