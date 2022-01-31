The Rev. Miley Palmer remembered for his faith and caring

DECATUR – One thing that people always said about the Rev. Miley Palmer: when you were talking to him, you had his complete attention.

“Miley had the ability to treat everyone as if they were his only and best friend,” said Chris Brodnicki. “I met Miley when I joined the Decatur Rotary club in spring of 2014. He greeted me as though he had always known me.”

Palmer, 84, died Jan. 24 after a battle with cancer. His visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, with a memorial service at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Decatur. Due to COVID-19 concerns, seating will be limited and masks required, but the service will be live-streamed, with a link on decaturfirstumc.org.

A favorite story about Palmer, a native of Texas, was the day that Lana Hoey was giving the children's message at First United Methodist and asked the kids if they'd ever met a real cowboy. When they said no, Palmer, wearing his ministerial robes and seated in the congregation, stood up, took off the robes and revealed a Western shirt, jeans, and boots underneath, produced a Stetson cowboy hat and put it on. He told the kids about growing up on a spread and riding a horse to round up cattle, which both the children and the adults enjoyed. When he finished, he took off the Stetson, put the ministerial robes back on and continued the service as if nothing had happened.

The Rev. Bill Keagle, a friend of decades, said he grew up in Wyoming, so one of the topics of their many conversations together was always living in ranch country.

“I was interim pastor at First Presbyterian while he was serving as minister of visitation,” Keagle said. “We were colleagues and friends. We used to really enjoy our interaction while team teaching. We could both be very honest, and the people in congregations at both churches enjoyed the fact that we could disagree with each other in class. We had many, many, regular and interesting conversations over the years. We were very free in our conversations to be honest and talk about important issues.”

Palmer had served as pastor at a number of churches, including Grace United Methodist, as well as interim minister at both United Methodist and Presbyterian churches, and retired on Dec. 31 as visitation pastor at First United Methodist in Decatur. He continued to make calls to parishioners right up until that day in spite of his illness.

Palmer and his family had a close acquaintance with grief, after his granddaughter, Ryanne Mace, was killed in a mass shooting at Northern Illinois University on Feb. 14, 2008. Palmer helped institute the annual Blue Christmas services in Decatur, held for those missing a lost loved one during the holidays.

“Miley was a servant-hearted pastor who loved the Lord’s people,” said Ron Rector, formerly of Decatur. “I knew him in the context of attending Grace United Methodist Church and later serving in the United Methodist Church ministry. He was always congenial, cooperative, and open to new ideas to the cause of Christ.”

He was the first recipient of the Peter Cartwright Lifetime Evangelism Award from the Illinois Great Rivers Conference of the United Methodist Church. He received the Peter Akers Award for professional success in recognition of his outstanding service and loyalty to his alma mater, McKendree University, the highest honor an alumnus of McKendree can receive. He served on the alumni board, including as president. He was a trustee for 24 years, and was recently named trustee emeritus, and served on the board of Methodist Medical Center in Peoria for 30 years. He helped guide Decatur’s Racial Taboo initiative and received the Joe Slaw Civil Rights Award from the Decatur branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. A Rotarian for 43 years, he was a Paul Harris Fellow and held every local leadership role in the Rotary Club.

Family was a high priority for Palmer, said the Rev. Danny Cox, who was pastor of Grace following Palmer's departure.

“Miley was a person with a keen intellect, wisdom and curiosity,” Cox said. “He wanted to know what others thought and the way they thought. He always challenged me to look deeper into my understanding of the faith. I was blessed to have had Miley as a friend, colleague, mentor, predecessor and district superintendent. It was little known that Miley had a difficult childhood, raised in what we would consider today as poverty and was adopted. I am sure he would say if asked that his achievements and position in life was due to his faith and the grace of God.”

Palmer is survived by his wife, Janet; four children, Elizabeth (James) Best, Mary Kay (Eric) Mace, Michael (Teresa), and Patricia (David) Wegeng; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren.

