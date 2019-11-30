The Rev. Wayne Kent celebrates 14 years on Decatur airwaves

DECATUR — The Rev. Wayne Kent was listening to the Herald & Review's Tim Cain and Mark Tupper on WSOY one evening 14 years ago when it occurred to him that there was no religion-oriented talk program.
“These guys do sports, but who does religion?” Kent said. “Nobody takes current events and looks at them from a religious point of view. So I approached the station and they said 'You need to talk to Joel Fletcher,' because it was really Joel and Brian Byers who opened the door.”
Byers, vice president of development for Neuhoff Media, said the station's programming was mostly syndicated other than "Sports Talk."
“We'd had conversations about a more local feel on the radio station and there was a business member that acted as a go-between, a church member and advertiser,” Byers said. “That's how the conversation got started. We had that initial meeting and I was very interested because Wayne wanted to do a show from a religious perspective but it wasn't about religion.”
During that meeting, as Kent told them he thought such a show was necessary, they asked him to host it.
“I said, 'I'm up for a trial,' so I thought if we lasted six weeks, we'd be doing really well,” Kent said with a chuckle. “After six weeks, we'd find out nobody's interested and next thing you know, off we went. It went from 60 minutes to 90 minutes and now it's two hours. It's been stunning to think that I've been doing this every Wednesday for the last 14 years.”
Thanks to Kent's "Direct Line" and "Sports Talk," Byers said, which started the ball rolling, WSOY now has live shows on at 5 p.m. every day.
Byers hosts "Byers & Co." weekday mornings. "Direct Line" is 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays.
“Wayne's a consummate professional,” Byers said. “He fills in for me occasionally, and he's always prepared, always gives the subject matter a great deal of thought. It's good when you find a professional like that that you trust your airwaves with, and 14 years is a long time to come in every week and do that and have that same passion and energy. He's gotten pretty good at it.”
It's a long way from Katoomba, Australia, high in the Blue Mountains, where he was born. Kent moved to Vancouver when he was 11 and he met wife Leslie while attending Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. They have two children.
His resume also includes five years touring Europe with a contemporary Christian band.
Kent arrived at First Christian Church, the city's oldest congregation, in January 1994.
From behind the microphone at WSOY, he takes calls and talks about the issues of the day, often with a rotating group in studio.
“The first decade or so, I had the same guest host every week, Doug Harvey,” Kent said. “He moved to Iowa, so then Greg Taylor from Clinton came in. He was co-host for three or four years, but then he moved to Danville. Now I don't have a regular co-host. I have different people assigned to each week of the month.”
It's a busy schedule between the show and First Christian Church.
“We have a preaching team, so I don't preach every week, but every week I'm in town, I'm on the radio,” Kent said.
He describes his show as looking at world events from a theological perspective. It's not about religion; it's about world events through a Biblical lens.
“The radio (show) comes around every week whether I'm ready or not,” Kent said. “The deadline comes around and you have to be ready to go.”
