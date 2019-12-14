The Virgin Mary in handcuffs: How a viral image humanizes the immigration debate

Katie Jo Suddaby watched the news coverage of federal immigration arrests. And in the faces of those being led away, she recognized something familiar.
It was the way the migrant men and women subtly turned from the glare of TV cameras — it matched the prayerful bow depicted in traditional images of the Virgin of Guadalupe.
So Suddaby wondered: What would happen if the Virgin, perhaps the most revered and powerful religious figure in all of Mexico, suddenly appeared at the U.S. border?
The minister, artist, and activist answered by working every day for a month to create a provocative sand painting: the sainted Virgin being taken into custody by two ICE agents, her hands not clasped in prayer, but pinned at the wrist by plastic handcuffs.
She called it Unholy Escort.
“Putting the Virgin Mother in that position, taking on the suffering of the refugees,” Suddaby said, “I wanted to say, If you look, you can see the spirit of God, the fingerprints of God, on people who have nothing and who need help.”
The photo of Suddaby’s original, Buddhist-style artwork continues to bounce across the internet two years after its creation, shared and re-shared from the United States to South America. It’s been printed on banners and carried by protesters seeking to link migrant dreams to the divine at a time when the Trump administration is aggressively curtailing legal immigration and sending undocumented border-crossers out of the United States.
Asked if it was hurtful or unfair to ICE to depict officers arresting the Virgin, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson said the agency “fully respects the Constitutional rights of all people to peacefully express their opinions.”
“That being said, ICE remains committed to performing its immigration enforcement mission consistent with federal law and agency policy,” the spokesperson said.
The Virgin’s familiar representation is rich in symbolism: Her mantle is turquoise, the color of the gods. The stars on her cloak show she comes from heaven, while her pale red dress offers two interpretations: a rose dawn that signals a new era, or a sign of martyrdom.
Suddaby’s Unholy Escort connects that conventional likeness to the modern-day turmoil at the border.
“I see a woman being abused in an oppressive, hypocritical system that claims to exist to protect people,” said Blanca Pacheco, codirector of New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia.
The ICE officer on the left may be Latino, and his head is bowed, Pacheco said, as if he doesn’t like doing what his job requires.
“It reflects deep truths,” said Nancy Bedford, a theology professor at Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Illinois, who cited Unholy Escort in a 2018 study of Christian artistic imagination. “Joseph, Jesus, and Mary had to flee to Egypt to escape persecution, in a manner very similar to that of contemporary asylum-seekers.”
Suddaby, 37, was raised Catholic. Today, she’s an ordained American Baptist Churches pastor — and a “baby Buddhist” trained by monks in the ancient art of creating sand mandalas. Millions of colorful grains are delicately arrayed to form a detailed, nearly luminescent picture, then brushed away, as a lesson in impermanence.
Her idea for Unholy Escort came in anger, Suddaby said, as Trump pointed ICE agents at migrants who had fled violence in Mexico or South America.
She thought of how so many people she saw on the news had crossed deserts to come to America, and how in that public moment of arrest, with families behind and deportation ahead, their lives were being swept away like sand.
Suddaby’s ancestors immigrated to the United States from County Cork, Ireland, as potato crops failed in the Great Famine of the 1840s, and she connects their hard welcome to what’s happening to others today.
“When I see people treating Spanish-speakers, or people of color, immigrants, like they’re dirty,” Suddaby said, “it’s the same as the ‘No Irish’ signs.”
In 22 days, Unholy Escort was finished. Photos were taken, and the artwork destroyed. Traditionally, mandala sands are returned to nature, poured into a flowing body of water to carry blessings downstream.
The grains that made up Unholy Escort disappeared into the Genesee River. The picture endures.
“Every time our administration does something terrible to immigrants,” Suddaby said, “people share that image.”