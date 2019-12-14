The Virgin Mary in handcuffs: How a viral image humanizes the immigration debate

Katie Jo Suddaby watched the news coverage of federal immigration arrests. And in the faces of those being led away, she recognized something familiar.

It was the way the migrant men and women subtly turned from the glare of TV cameras — it matched the prayerful bow depicted in traditional images of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

So Suddaby wondered: What would happen if the Virgin, perhaps the most revered and powerful religious figure in all of Mexico, suddenly appeared at the U.S. border?

The minister, artist, and activist answered by working every day for a month to create a provocative sand painting: the sainted Virgin being taken into custody by two ICE agents, her hands not clasped in prayer, but pinned at the wrist by plastic handcuffs.

She called it Unholy Escort.

“Putting the Virgin Mother in that position, taking on the suffering of the refugees,” Suddaby said, “I wanted to say, If you look, you can see the spirit of God, the fingerprints of God, on people who have nothing and who need help.”