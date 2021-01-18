Together Decatur: Actions speak louder than words for local young people wanting to make a difference

Sparkman and others have often worked at the Good Samaritan Inn to help those in need. The social service agency was affected during the pandemic with many of their volunteers staying home.

“Usually the people that serve the food are in their 60s. That is some of the people that were most at risk when COVID first hit,” Sparkman said. “So we just stepped up to the plate and helped them out, getting the food out to the community, helping them prepare the food, washing dishes, anything we could do to help them.”

One of their most recent activities continued their desire to help those less fortunate. Sparkman and Bates-Smith gathered volunteers, as well as blankets, food, face masks, hand sanitizers and gloves, and traveled the around the community to distribute the goods to those living on the streets.

“We just want to make sure they know we have not forgotten about them,” Bates-Smith said about the recipients.

Much of their funds are gotten through donations. “Everything else is out of our personal money,” Sparkman said.