Together Decatur: Actions speak louder than words for local young people wanting to make a difference

DECATUR — The poetic title of the volunteer group, Walk It Like We Talk It, explains its mission clearly.
The group’s message isn't just talk about making the world a better place, it involves action. Small activities may include purchasing blankets. More energetic activities include delivering the blankets to individuals that need them.
Dominique Bates-Smith, Walk It Like We Talk It co-founder, saw a need during a year filled with struggles.
A 2019 Millikin University graduate and an employee with Neuhoff Media, Bates-Smith has worked with various teams and organizations. “I’ve seen so many people step up and decide they want to do things in the community,” she said.
With her connections, Bates-Smith knew she could help. “I’ve just wanted to give back,” she said.
Bates-Smith and Walk It Like We Talk It co-founder Kamryn Harris, 20, took the initiative to encourage their friends and others their age to join the group. Millikin University students were a focus. “But it could have been anybody in our age group,” Harris said.
Chicago native De’Juan Sparkman, 20, is a junior at Millikin University. Walk It Like We Talk It is designed to bring change to Sparkman’s new community, he said. “We feel we can help a certain group out with something, like a church that’s in need of volunteers,” he said.
Sparkman and others have often worked at the Good Samaritan Inn to help those in need. The social service agency was affected during the pandemic with many of their volunteers staying home.
“Usually the people that serve the food are in their 60s. That is some of the people that were most at risk when COVID first hit,” Sparkman said. “So we just stepped up to the plate and helped them out, getting the food out to the community, helping them prepare the food, washing dishes, anything we could do to help them.”
One of their most recent activities continued their desire to help those less fortunate. Sparkman and Bates-Smith gathered volunteers, as well as blankets, food, face masks, hand sanitizers and gloves, and traveled the around the community to distribute the goods to those living on the streets.
“We just want to make sure they know we have not forgotten about them,” Bates-Smith said about the recipients.
Much of their funds are gotten through donations. “Everything else is out of our personal money,” Sparkman said.
As the president of the Decatur Chapter of the NAACP, Jeanelle Norman, 75, is impressed with the work Walk It Like We Talk It has done in its short time.
“They are concerned about what they can do to help the community,” Norman said. “And I was most impressed when they really went out to try and help the homeless.”
The group’s organizational skills and its ability to execute its plans proved to Norman they will make a change.
“Not just talk about it, but do it,” she said. “And we are talking about young people who are invested in this community.”
With more than 50 years in Decatur, Norman has been part of many groups creating social change. “When she calls and needs some support or advice I’m willing to give it,” Norman said about Bates-Smith. “But you get to walk a lot of different paths.”
The idea for a group began during the summer of 2020. Watching young adults take initiative during the Black Lives Matter movement and other community service events encouraged Bates-Smith to organize a group to help others.
She called upon Harris and Sparkman to reach out to college students. They brought people together who wanted to make a difference through change and action. To make that change they realized they needed assistance and connections from elected officials. “We needed certain people in office that were willing to listen to us,” Bates-Smith said.
They found their first motivation for change.
“We decided to get young people out to vote,” Bates-Smith said. “We didn’t care what their political affiliation was.”
The future Walk It Like We Talk It group attended the Walk to the Polls in November. “We didn’t have a name for our group yet,” Bates-Smith said.
More people joined the volunteer group ready to make the change they often spoke of. In just a few months, the Walk It Like We Talk It has approximately 100 members. Volunteers continued to join them at events. “So why not keep it Walk It Like We Talk It for now,” Bates-Smith said.
Community improvement was the general focus after the election. “We have a lot that we want to see change here in our hometown,” Harris said.
Meetings are virtual through Facebook posts and other social media. “Every message that we have towards each other is relevant and is a call to action,” Taylor said.
Although the organizers accept all ages, Norman suggests young people get involved in Walk It Like We Talk It and other active groups. “Because they are the future leaders of this community,” she said.
For similar groups, COVID restrictions have altered how they operate. However, the virus has not stopped Walk It Like We Talk It from moving forward. The slower speed can be an advantage, according to Norman.
“That has been very positive for them to actually think it through, organize it, then get the necessary means to carry it out,” she said.
Bates-Smith considers Terrence “Tat” Taylor, Community Foundation of Macon County’s director of community investment, a mentor for the new group.
“Dominique is being humble,” Taylor said. “She has been small but mighty. She makes it happen.”
The volunteers communicate through Facebook and other forms of social media. Events and activities are planned each month. The group encourages others to speak their voice for important issues. “When we collectively come together, there is nothing that we can’t accomplish,” Taylor said. “That’s what this group is all about.”
The response from the public has been positive, Harris said.
“A lot of people in the community were looking for people like us to get involvement going,” she said. “We’ve opened their eyes.”
