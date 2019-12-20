'Two Popes,' 'Dark Waters,' 'Hidden Life' — filmmakers are finding religion

But headlines aside — though "Popes" does refer to the scandals that generated them — these films use the nature of faith to illuminate bigger issues. That's something that will come as a relief to the faithful, says Corby Pons, owner of Wit PR, a specialty publicity and marketing company that emphasizes religion and faith.

"The apprehension for Catholics is that any time the entertainment industry makes films that reflect on Catholicism, it can reflect badly," says Pons, who consulted with Netflix and Fox Searchlight for "Popes" and "Life."

"I sat with two nuns who greatly enjoyed the movie, and one key emotion was relief," says McCarten. "Catholicism had become a horror show every time they opened the newspaper — and that's not the institution they'd devoted their lives to. They knew humanitarians were trying their best every day to do something good for the world, and they felt frustrated."

Exactly why so many films are looking at Catholicism now is unclear, but some suggest it's a reflection of world politics. "We have the rise of autocrats around the globe, and a lot of people are asking, 'Who should we emulate ourselves after?' " says Pons. " 'Life' shows a commoner that history would not have remembered otherwise. We can look to people inside our communities. We do not have to be the pope or a president to lead morally."

