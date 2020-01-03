United Methodist Church announces plan to split over gay marriage, clergy: ‘We have come to an impasse that can’t be bridged’

Under the separation plan, a traditionalist Methodist faction would leave the UMC and receive $25 million to form a new denomination. Other groups seeking to establish a new denomination would receive $2 million.

The Rev. Dr. Maidstone Mulenga, a spokesman for the UMC Council of Bishops, said the resolution is “amicable," and will allow for the church to set aside this divisive topic.

“Our hope is that we’ll move on and spend more time doing what we’ve been called to do, which is to tell people about Jesus Christ and transform his world through our work in ministry,” he said.

The 16 UMC representatives met for several months to craft the agreement, with the help of attorney Kenneth Feinberg, a nationally recognized mediation expert who served as Special Master of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Participants from Europe, Africa and the Philippines signed the agreement.

In the document, called “Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation,” signatories agree that separation is the “best means to resolve our differences, allowing each part of the Church to remain true to its theological understanding, while recognizing the dignity, equality, integrity, and respect of every person."