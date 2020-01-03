United Methodist churches that oppose gay marriage and clergy will break away, form new religion

In Illinois, Methodist Bishop Sally Dyck, who oversees 370 churches in the northern third of the state, welcomed the proposal, saying it would allow the UMC to become more inclusive while also letting the traditionalists develop their own "expression of Methodism."

Dyck said she expected the majority of churches in her region to remain in the UMC, though there could be some that choose to leave.

The decision might not be as uniform in some other parts of the state.

The Rev. Chris Ritter, who leads a traditionalist congregation in Geneseo, a small city by the Iowa border, said the members of his church are likely to support a split from the UMC if the plan is approved.

"I hate that we reached this point," he said. "It's best we disengage from all this and figure out how we move forward with like-minded parties."

Under the separation proposal, the UMC will provide financial support to the traditionalist denomination once it forms.