United Methodists' divorce appears inevitable

All are influenced by Wesley and what’s called the Wesleyan Quadrilateral. Believers seeking the will of God are directed to four sources: Scripture, tradition, reason and experience.

“We use all of that,” Park said. “But I think the traditionalists would say Scripture remains the primary source about what we know about God. My progressive friends also believe that, but they would say a lot of that is contextual.”

Context, Rhodes countered, is essential. Bible verses have been used to justify slavery and other practices we no longer accept, he said, so Scripture must be read in light of the author’s culture and what we understand today.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“We can take and twist the Scripture to justify some terrible things,” Rhodes said.

The Old and New Testament combined, Rhodes said, have six verses relating to homosexuality. While all condemn same-sex practices, Rhodes has been influenced by experience and reason. A minister since 2011 and Pacific Beach’s pastor since 2014, he has been impressed by the devotion of many congregation members, regardless of who they love.