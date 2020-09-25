Video divides Wisconsin Catholic community

Altman's comments about immigration and climate change specifically startled Edwards, who said he was "pretty upset" when he watched it, and that doing missionary work in Jamaica, Haiti and Mexico since he graduated from college in La Crosse has taught him about the diversity of the church.

"He called those out as fake or wrong, but those are really, real issues that the bishops and the Pope himself encourage us to care about," he said of immigration and climate change.

In a statement, the Diocese of La Crosse said Altman's message was divisive, saying that both the "underlying truth" and the delivery of his message needed to be evaluated.

The Diocese said it would not hand down any punishment yet, but would instead counsel Altman through the moment.

To Edwards, this combining of politics and religion aids to the divisiveness many are already witnessing within the church, and is skewing the religious message of the church.

"As bad as this was, I'm kind of glad it happened," he said. "I think it really speaks to this divide that exists, that we're kind of hush-hush about."