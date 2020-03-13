VIDEO: How these Decatur churches are adapting during new coronavirus concerns

"Obviously, we are keenly aware and of course prayer is always in order," he said.

Last weekend, First Christian Church in Decatur began serving Communion in individual cups, both the bread and the grape juice, which First Christian uses instead of wine. That way, said the Rev. Wayne Kent, senior pastor, congregants touch only their own portion. They also added extra hand sanitizer stations around the building, but that was already planned due to flu season, he said.

The biggest change at First Christian is the decision to hold services online only the weekend of March 14-15, said Crystal Kirkman, communications director. The church has already been providing a live feed for services online for about a year, she said, so they already have the technology in place.

The tech crew is going to move some pews and set up more lights and cameras than they normally do, which will make the sanctuary feel different if anyone does come in person.

"We're telling people not to come in person, but I know a couple of people might not hear about it and show up anyway," Kirkman said.