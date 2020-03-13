VIDEO: How these Decatur churches are adapting during new coronavirus concerns

DECATUR – Worshipers attending Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church in the coming weeks will notice something different.
The Rev. Joe Molloy wrote a note to his flock that will be in the March 15 bulletin to tell them he is suspending use of the Communion cup until further notice, out of caution about potential spread of the coronavirus.
“We want to err on the side of caution,” Molloy wrote, adding that the cup, which in the Catholic church is shared by all, will be absent indefinitely. He also urged parishioners to pray for those affected by the virus and for those who are caring for the sick.
The same is true at Our Lady of Lourdes, where the Rev. Rick Weltin has suspended the distribution of wine during Communion until further notice. For Catholics, wine is optional and distributed with a common cup. Not all communicants partake of the wine, unlike Protestant churches where communicants partake of both elements and the wine is usually distributed via small individual plastic cups.
COVID-19 is causing changes beyond discontinuing use of the common cup at Communion, and not just in Catholic churches. Holy Family parishioners are also urged to avoid touching people outside of immediate family during the sign of peace, when the congregation greets one another. Usually that greeting includes a handshake or even a kiss, but instead, Molloy asks them to simply say “peace be with you” or wave.
It's long been the practice at the church for those who assist with distributing Communion to use hand sanitizer right before Communion as well.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday ordered the cancellation of all public events with more than 1,000 people for 30 days and urged organizers to call off private and public gatherings of more than 250 people in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church will record both traditional and contemporary services on Saturday for online-only streaming at the regular service times of 6 p.m. Saturday, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, said worship minister Heidi Sack.
Because the Rev. Eric Trickey, the senior pastor, is battling cancer and has a compromised immune system, extra precautions are always the practice, said communications director Andrea Gerhard, and the church is also the site of the St. Paul's Early Learning Center, filled with small children, who are constantly encouraged to wash their hands to avoid the spread of illness.
During services the weekend of March 7-8, the congregation was encouraged to offer each other “air high-fives” instead of shaking hands during the greeting time.
Central Christian Church's senior pastor, the Rev. Michael Karunas, wrote a message in the church's newsletter in which he said there is "strong theological precedent" for Christians to maintain and foster social closeness, not distancing, and while he doesn't want anyone to do something they're not comfortable doing, neither does he want to change fundamental practices of their church. Those who prepare Communion wear gloves; they have installed six large hand sanitizing stations throughout the church; during the greeting time early in the services, the congregation should feel comfortable with waves and non-contact greetings.
"For my part, as I am probably the one who touches the most hands, I am going to make it a practice to not shake hands before and after worship, and to have hand sanitizer around me at all times," Karunas wrote. "Lastly, we remember with compassion and empathy those affected by this outbreak already, and trust that in spite of this threat and scare, we can nonetheless experience a robust and lively sense of community and communal fellowship."
The United Methodist Church put the instructions from the Centers for Disease Control on their website to urge churches to follow the protocols: place hand sanitizer in prominent locations throughout the building; frequent and thorough hand-washing; using individual cups for Communion and having servers put the bread into the communicants' hands instead of allowing them to reach into the container themselves; encourage worshipers to avoid touching others during the “passing the peace” greeting during services; take extra precautions or forgo fellowship events where food and drink are featured; place offering plates on tables for worshipers to drop their offerings into, instead of passing them; have greeters open the doors instead of worshipers opening the door themselves; encourage people to stay home from church and events when they have symptoms of illness.
Fellowship Christian Church has always offered individual cups at Communion services, said the Rev. Wayne Dunning, and when the church has shared meals, those who prepare and serve the food wear gloves, with disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer available. He doesn't anticipate any changes now, because they've always taken those measures.
"Obviously, we are keenly aware and of course prayer is always in order," he said.
Last weekend, First Christian Church in Decatur began serving Communion in individual cups, both the bread and the grape juice, which First Christian uses instead of wine. That way, said the Rev. Wayne Kent, senior pastor, congregants touch only their own portion. They also added extra hand sanitizer stations around the building, but that was already planned due to flu season, he said.
The biggest change at First Christian is the decision to hold services online only the weekend of March 14-15, said Crystal Kirkman, communications director. The church has already been providing a live feed for services online for about a year, she said, so they already have the technology in place.
The tech crew is going to move some pews and set up more lights and cameras than they normally do, which will make the sanctuary feel different if anyone does come in person.
"We're telling people not to come in person, but I know a couple of people might not hear about it and show up anyway," Kirkman said.
The church will live-stream its 5:30 p.m. Saturday service and replay it at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 15. Because this weekend was already scheduled to be a special music-intensive service, the choir, praise dancers and the band, plus their families, will be in the building on Saturday, and staff members will be in the building on Sunday, too, in case people who don't have access to internet and text messaging don't hear of the online-only service and arrive to attend in person.
