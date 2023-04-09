DECATUR — The Bible reads in Hebrews 13:2, “Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.”

Vinnie and Debra Barbee never forget that passage, although they don’t know many strangers these days.

After 22 years of feeding those in need, Decatur’s first couple in food philanthropy are pretty well known. And they were at it again on Sunday at the city’s Water Street Mission, serving up delicious slow-cooked ham (the cooking process had begun on Thursday), the meat coated with Debra Barbee’s to-die-for signature pineapple glaze.

The occasion was the Easter Dinner for the Homeless, and the meal came with macaroni and cheese, green beans, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls and cookies provided by an anonymous benefactor the Barbees call simply “The Cookie Man.”

It was a meal fit to be served in paradise, but even in the Garden of Eden there was a serpent. The Barbees arrived slightly late for the scheduled 1 p.m. serving time after their trusty van suddenly refused to start and they had to scramble to make alternative transport arrangements.

Vinnie Barbee also appeared with his left arm in a sling following a fall that damaged his shoulder badly and required some extensive surgery to repair. Yet one-handed but smiling, he had plunged into the cooking and took his place on the serving line: “We can’t let the show stop,” he said with a smile as warm as the food.

“We’re still doing what we’ve got to do to help our people down here. The need never goes away and we’re going to try to do our best to help everybody.”

Dozens of eager diners were soon lining up and the Water Street Mission manager, Brian Conerty, said the Mission has been serving and helping around 50 to 60 people a day with food and other assistance. He said reductions in government assistance with the end of programs linked to COVID-19 have been helping to sharpen demand.

Conerty said the good news is that other programs to provide assistance, such as efforts coordinated by Decatur’s Heritage Behavioral Health Center, are helping to get more people into housing. “They’ve got a really good homeless program over there,” he explained.

But Conerty also said everyone in need still really appreciates a good meal wherever they can find it, and the Barbees’ track record of food assistance at the Mission is unique. Along with Easter, they also organize a summer block party for the homeless as well as a Thanksgiving dinner and a toy drive to help kids in needy families.

And yet as no human heart, however warm, lasts forever, Conerty said it would be nice to think a way will be found to see that what the Barbees have started and nurtured will continue to fill stomachs and ease souls far into the future.

“I’d like to see the tradition continue in their name,” he added.

And there is no shortage of volunteer angels waiting in the wings to make that happen. The Barbees have acquired a crew of trusted helpers along the way who show up to work their food events, and one of those helpers is Mia Oakes, 42.

“If the Barbees ever had to stop, I would take it over,” she said of their food outreach. “There is a crew of us who have been coming to every single thing they do for 20-something years and it’s just the best reason to get together.”

And you can count on the continued assistance of another long-time volunteer, Bill Deetz, 63, who was manning the chow line on Sunday having only just got back from a Las Vegas vacation late Saturday night.

“I think you just get to a certain age where, you know what, your life just becomes about giving back and not taking,” he said. “It feels good.”

PHOTOS: Vinnie Barbee and Debra Barbee Vinnie Barbee and Debra Barbee Vinnie Barbee and Debra Barbee Vinnie Barbee Vinnie Barbee and Debra Barbee Vinnie Barbee and Debra Barbee Vinnie Barbee and Debra Barbee Debra Barbee Vinnie Barbee