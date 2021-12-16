Watch now: 2 gold coins left in Decatur Salvation Army kettle

DECATUR — The secret Santa is back.

Salvation Army staff this week found two 1-ounce gold coins in their red kettle at Farm & Fleet on West South Side Drive.

Lt. Kenesa Debela doesn't know who dropped the American Gold Eagle coins in the kettle. “But it’s become a Christmas tradition,” he said. “We get excited every year before we start counting. We’re happy to have them.”

For several years, the social service agency has been gifted with the valuable gold coins anonymously left in an iconic red kettle during the Christmas season. The coins are appraised each year and sold for market value. Last year’s coins were estimated to be around $900. Debela is hoping the value has gone up.

Recommended for you…

“I’m estimating a little over a thousand for both,” he said.

The special contributions will help the Salvation Army’s annual target. The agency has reached 83% of their $600,000 Christmas Kettle Campaign goal so far.

“This will help immensely,” Debela said on Thursday. “Especially as we come to wrap up our remaining season, just about eight days left now.”

Every cent is helpful in reaching the Salvation Army’s goal, according to Debela. The funds raised during the holiday season and throughout the year provide services for others in the community. The Salvation Army contributes financially, as well as with staff and volunteers, to their men’s shelter, Pathway of Hope for women and families, Toys for Tots, Salvation Army Angel Tree and other needs.

“We are here to help them make those ends meet and not go hungry,” Debela said.

Similar anonymously-donated gold coins have shown up in kettles from Kenosha, Wisconsin, to Spokane, Washington over the years. The Detroit News earlier this month reported rare gold Krugerrand coins from South Africa have popped up in donations for the past years. The latest was valued at $1,700.

The Decatur agency has no clues as to who its mystery donor is.

“It’s the army behind the Army,” Debela said. “Without the community’s support, there’s nothing the Army can do for people who need our help.”

Debela said the local funds stay in the community to help Macon County and Decatur residents.

“We still need about $100,000 to meet our goal,” he said. “But this gives us hope that there are people out there still giving.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.