Watch now: Abortion remains polarizing issue in Central Illinois

DECATUR – The Rev. Kevin Horath had already planned a sermon series on “hot topics” for the summer and one of those topics was abortion. He didn't know, of course, that the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I know this is a sensitive subject for a lot of people, but I have to look at things from a Biblical world view,” said Horath, lead pastor at Hillside Bethel Ministries. “From my perspective, life does begin at conception, and from what I understand of this ruling is that it's taking this law from the federal level and putting it back at the state level.”

As a pastor, Horath stays out of the political side of the situation, but from a pastoral standpoint, he said the question is how can the church step in and help people process their feelings and the decisions they have to make.

His favorite Biblical example that life begins at conception is the account of Mary, the mother of Jesus, visiting her relative Elizabeth, who was pregnant with John the Baptist. The Bible says Elizabeth's baby “leapt in her womb” for joy.

“That shows me, at least from a Biblical perspective, of human life beginning at conception and that even children can point us to Jesus,” Horath said. “That's what I want to take from these situations, these 'hot topics,' if you will. How do we take these real life examples, learn from them, and apply them to our lives with a Biblical perspective.”

Megan Gogerty, 30, did not celebrate Friday's Supreme Court ruling. “It’s not about abortion,” she said. “It’s about women’s health. And you’re taking away all women’s rights.”

“They’re not taking away abortions. They are taking away safe abortions,” said Brianna Eaton, 27.

Eaton’s youngest child was tested at high risk for Down’s Syndrome before she was born. During the genetic tests, a counselor asked if she wanted to continue her pregnancy. “It was my choice. My choice was yes,” she said. “That doesn’t change the love I have for my unborn child.”

Although she chose to continue the pregnancy, Eaton does not condemn anyone who would have decided differently. “That’s their choice,” she said.

Decatur resident Hailey Grider, 28, said she disagrees with the decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. “I don’t agree with anybody telling anybody how to live their own life,” she said. “You’re in charge of your self.”

Grider used the example of a pregnancy from rape as a reasoning behind some abortions. “Mental health is such a hot topic in this country now,” she said. “Most people looking to get an abortion are not people that are wanting to abuse that operation. They are needing it for medical reasons or mental health reasons.”

There's no question that women faced with an unwanted pregnancy need compassion, said the Rev. Rob Goodwin, senior pastor of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

“My heart breaks for those who find themselves in a position of an unwanted pregnancy,” Goodwin said. “We as Christians need to support and love those on all sides of the issue of the sanctity of human life. We need to care for the most vulnerable and those unable to protect themselves. This means caring for the very young and the old. Caring for all life no matter the age or situation. This also means caring for those who are less fortunate and find life to be very difficult. I pray that this judgement will bring a focus on the sanctity of all human life. I also pray that peace would prevail as we move forward as a country, and we would unify around the need for Jesus in our lives and community.”

Michelle Wagner, from Altamont, was not surprised by the Supreme Court ruling. “I think it's a good thing,” she said. “We can’t just say ‘I don’t want my kid’ anymore.”

As a special education teacher, Wagner has worked with families and children with disabilities. “Children or adults of any status have capabilities and the possibilities of achieving anything that they set their minds to, if they have the support,” she said.

Wagner understands Friday’s ruling will have little effect on Illinois. “We’re not in that status of Pritzker doing that,” she said.

Bishop Thomas Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield released a statement lauding the Supreme Court's decision and calling on the church to promote policies and support programs to provide stability and security for vulnerable families.

“Much work remains to be done on both fronts, and that work will now necessarily have more of a local focus, particularly in our own home state of Illinois,” the bishop said. “Importantly, these efforts must include prayer and concerted efforts to preserve peace in the face of recent violence, intimidation, and criminal vandalism against churches and government officials.”

