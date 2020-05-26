× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NORMAL — A Normal pastor believes "someone has to be first" so, citing religious freedom, will open his church May 31 to resume Sunday services.

“After much prayer and counsel, the lead team and I have been led and directed by the Lord to open the doors to the The Tab for public worship beginning Sunday,” said Tim Ferrill, lead pastor at The Tabernacle, 1845 W. Hovey Ave. “We believe it is time to invite our congregation and community to come and worship together once again.”

The non-denominational church is among the first to re-open in Central Illinois after a shelter-in-place order went into effect in March. The Tab, whose services usually draw 40 to 50 people, will continue to live-stream services on Facebook Live and The Tab YouTube Channel.

“We have heard from several of the churches, particularly at the beginning of the lockdown,” said Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department. “We have tried to provide as much information as we can and also refer them to the Centers for Disease Control.”

Ferrill said his team had been considering the change "for about four or five weeks. It isn’t something we entered into lightly. We talked with our leadership. We talked with our lawyers. We talked with local authorities. I just kept praying and I asked, ‘OK, God. What day?’”

Those who attend will be asked to comply with guidelines. Anyone who has a fever, a cough or has difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; had contact with a person with COVID-19; or traveled outside of the country within the past two weeks will be asked to not enter the church.

Hand sanitizer will be located inside the front door. Parishioners will be asked to practice social distancing. Face masks will be optional.

“We understand not everyone will be comfortable, or in agreement, with this decision, and that is OK,” Ferrill said. “We don’t want anyone to feel pressure to come to church. Rather, we want you to freely choose to assemble with us as a congregation of Christ followers. After all, any invitation to worship is about one's 'religious freedom' to choose whether to go to church or not.”

The comfort of faith

While the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted virtually every aspect of life, there are few places where the shift is more apparent than houses of worship.

In-person services, Bible classes and Sunday school have been canceled or moved online. Weddings have been rescheduled or turned to backyard affairs. Funerals have been delayed. Countless rituals and rhythms have been interrupted, through Easter, Passover and other holidays.

The challenges are especially pronounced in Illinois, which now has one of the strictest stay-at-home orders in America and where the ongoing limits have sparked politically charged protests and debate in Springfield. For religious leaders, the distinction has brought a mix of frustration and anxiety at a time when congregants are hungry for hope about what’s ahead — and eager for life to regain its patterns and traditions.

The identify of faith — although not always attending services — is important in Illinois, according to a 2014 study of religion and public life by the Pew Research Center. That study said 73% of Illinois adults are Christian; 28% are Catholic, 20% are evangelical Protestant; and 16% are mainline Protestant. Non-Christian faiths were represented among 6% of Illinois adults. Some 22% identified as “unaffiliated,” a group that included atheists, agnostic and “nothing in particular.”

As the pandemic forces congregations to separate, it also brings struggles that cause many to long for the comfort of their “church families.” Lost jobs or wages, delayed medical procedures, canceled travel plans, isolation from friends and family — all would be easier to face with others nearby, laughing and hugging and lifting their voices in songs about salvation and gratitude.

Churches also face a drop in donations while demand for services like food banks has surging.

'Don't poison the well'

Chris Shandrow, pastor at Compass Church in Bloomington, heard the coronavirus chatter getting louder in February, and took precautions when his family visited Disney World.

“We were hyper aware of handrails, door knobs and surfaces that people from all over the world were touching,” he said. “I was super vigilant to constantly wash my hands and avoid unnecessary contact with people because I was not going to get sick.”

But before he returned, he was hit with one of the most brutal respiratory flu viruses he ever had.

“I was crazy sick,” he said. “I couldn’t breathe. I felt like I was drowning. It was the worst virus I have ever had. I didn’t think it was coronavirus at the point because it wasn’t really around much but I told my wife, ‘When I die, it’s going to be because of this.’"

Whether it was or wasn't coronavirus, Shandrow understands the consequences. And, like other Central Illinois religious leaders, he is attempting to serve his flock in an era of shelter in place.

“Our doors are closed, and we don’t have Sunday services,” he said, “and yet, I think I have been busier and working harder than I ever have.”

Compass relies on live-streaming and video conferences, but Shandrow nearly every day discusses re-opening with someone.

“We are following the lead of the state,” he said. “Our driving force has to do less about when we can do something and it is whether or not we should do something. We have been talking about how you interact on social media and it can be difficult. Our philosophy is, 'Don’t poison the well that we are asking people to drink from.'”

Compass has a plan in place for re-opening, Shandrow said: “Plan for things to re-open, but also plan for this to last six months or a year and if we can only be an online church, what is that going to look like?”

'A new perspective'

Some churches began holding in-person services this month in defiance of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's executive order that bans gatherings of more than 10 people. Enforcement is left to local law enforcement agencies and many have declined to get involved, saying the governor’s order isn’t law. Others argue the restrictions limit religious freedoms.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said fines will be imposed on several churches that violated the rules despite warnings.

Northwest Bible Baptist in Elgin announced plans to reopen, scan temperatures and buy protective equipment, but canceled after local authorities raised questions.

The church’s preparations were “more than what they’d had to do if they were at Home Depot or Lowe’s or Walmart,” said Jeremy Dys, a counsel at First Liberty Institute, the legal nonprofit representing the church. “Somehow people going to church are incapable, it’s insinuated, of safely gathering.”

When Pritzker first issued the stay-at-home order, its language did not specifically reference places of worship, but said “all public and private gatherings of any number of people” were prohibited except for limited purposes outlined in the order.

The order took effect March 21, a Saturday, and many congregations turned to live-streamed services the next day. Some relied on existing technology they already used to communicate with members who could not attend for health or other reasons, while others quickly developed ways to relay their message. Others took different approaches to handle spiritual needs.

At Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington, Pastor Trey Haddon devised a '‘drive-in'’ experience in April and, after more than two months in, about 115 cars show up every week.

“It has given us the opportunity to change our focus a bit from looking inward to looking outward, because we are finding that people who have never gone to church before are showing up,” he said. “It has given us a new perspective.”

Mass for Holy Trinity and Historic St. Patrick Catholic churches in Bloomington are live-streamed each day via a YouTube Channel or on Facebook. Confessions are heard in the Holy Trinity Parish Center parking lot. Last week, Mass returned to Historic St. Patrick with the altar in front of the garage. Communion is distributed after Mass, with parishioners remaining in their cars. They are asked to use their own phone data, not the parish Wi-fi, which is used for the streaming.

On April 23, the governor announced he would extend a modified version of the stay-at-home rules through May. The Beloved Church in the northwestern Illinois town of Lena sued in federal court, arguing the governor had discriminated against religious practices. Pritzker amended the order April 30 to stipulate that the “free exercise of religion” was an essential activity, but still banned gatherings of more than 10 people.

Dozens attended services at the church May 3, though a representative said social distancing rules were followed.

More opposition ramped up earlier this month after Pritzker rolled out a plan that split the state into four regions and created five “phases” with rules to gradually reopen. Gatherings of 50 or more people are banned until the final stage; this will not be reached until scientists develop a widely available vaccine or effective treatment, or widespread immunity prevents new cases from developing.

Meanwhile, other states have reopened operations in various phases, creating a patchwork of policies as stay-at-home orders are relaxed.

Vice President Mike Pence in mid-May met with faith leaders in Iowa, saying ending religious services to address COVID-19 has “been a burden” for congregants. New York also will allow religious gatherings of up to 10 people as patient rates decline. In California, the first state to issue a mandatory stay-at-home order, about 1,200 pastors have signed a letter vowing to reopen May 31.

Pritzker urged faith leaders to remember that the order is temporary and aimed at keeping parishioners safe.

“We’re not stopping you from praying. We’re not stopping you from connecting with your parishioners,” he said in early May. “What we are trying to stop is the spread of this invisible killer.”

​President Donald Trump weighed in on the remaining restrictions Friday, calling houses of worship "essential." He said governors need to let them operate starting this weekend and threatened to "override" ones who don't, although he didn't specify what authority he has.

Pritzker, who has been critical of the Trump administration's response to COVID-19, during a press conference later did not indicate he would be changing his plans.

“We’re going to continue to operate on the basis of science and data,” Pritzker said in Springfield. “I’m as anxious as anybody to make sure that our churches or mosques or synagogues open back to where they were before COVID-19 came along. We’re gradually moving in that direction, but there’s no doubt, the most important thing is we do not want parishioners to get ill.”

Finding other ways

While some houses of worship have started to reopen, most are continuing to follow the rules.

The Central Illinois Mosque & Islamic Center in Urbana, for example, is holding a “Virtual Eid Prayer” on Sunday to recognize the end of fasting for Ramadan.

Some have started to gather congregants in cars, including drive-through communion offerings. Still others have found ways to gather in groups of 10 or fewer.

“I never miss it,” said Nicole Giblin of Bloomington. “I have never been to Eastview and didn’t know much about it. I attend another church in Bloomington, but on Sunday mornings, you find yourself watching a church service and then scrolling through other places. I came across Eastview’s social page and it gave me something different. When you go to one church, you can get in the mindset of expecting the same thing and feeling comfortable. But this is a different time and it calls for different messages.”

Jessica Lieber of Bloomington had just started attending Vale Church in Bloomington, and already misses the feeling of worshiping in person.

“I look forward to the day of just getting back to normal with every aspect of everyday life, but church ranks at the top of the list,” she said. “The message may be the same, but I like receiving it in person. Watching on a cellphone isn’t the same for me.”

'Overwhelming support'

Illinois Catholic leaders last week announced plans to begin phasing in some public events, starting with small groups for baptisms, weddings, funerals and confession. The Archdiocese of Chicago and Rockford, Joliet, Peoria, and Springfield dioceses worked with the Pritzker administration to develop guidelines.

Pritzker said last week that all regions of the state are on track to enter Phase 3 on May 29. The loosened restrictions allow for restaurants to have outdoor dining, salons and barber shops to resume operation and all state parks to reopen.

The next phase after that would allow gatherings up to 50 people. Progress between phases is determined by several factors, including infection rates, hospitalizations and demand for beds in intensive care units.

But it remains unclear when larger congregations will be able to pack the pews. No one knows when a vaccine or effective treatment might become widely available, or when a sustained lack of cases could occur.

Ferrill, of Normal's Tabernacle, announced last week that traditional services would return May 31. He said he's had "overwhelming support" from both inside and outside the congregation.

“It is our hope that, once we do this, other churches in the area and all over Illinois will follow,” he said.

The Associated Press and The State Journal-Register contributed to this report.

