Watch now: Central Illinois faithful look forward to in-person Easter services

“It's such a great joy being able to have people in our pews,” Friedel said. While things were shut down, "we were still doing all the Masses, all the liturgies, but all our participants were virtual. It's something so strange preaching to a camera. You hope people are watching and praying along, but it's such a different experience. Just to have people in the flesh is an amazing reality, and just like Jesus took on our flesh, our church is very much in the flesh as well.”

Bishop Thomas Paprocki had granted dispensation to Catholics in the Springfield diocese, excusing them from the requirement to attend Mass, during the pandemic. That dispensation lifts as of April 11, the Sunday after Easter, though Catholics 65 and older and those who are or care for someone at risk will still be excused. Most people have already returned to church, Friedel said. For the rest, online Mass is readily available and parishioners have told Friedel they've even virtually attended Mass at the Vatican.