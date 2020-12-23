Watch now: Churches altering Christmas Eve services amid COVID-19 challenges

"A lot of families are home and have time to talk to God and talk to each other," she said.

To try to keep some Christmas spirit among his flock, Dunning said the plan was still to go caroling in the evenings leading up to Christmas, but outdoors in selected neighborhoods instead of at nursing homes and hospitals, as they've done in the past.

The Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines for churches call for capacity limits, social distancing of six feet or more between congregants, and suggest separate services for those at greater risk, such as people over 65, or those with underlying medical conditions. A reservation system with assigned seating, like many area churches are practicing, will allow for both social distancing and contact tracing if necessary. The IDPH discourages singing and recitation, but if congregations continue to do those activities, the guidelines suggest greater distance between groups of unrelated individuals and requiring masks.

Even with restrictions, Gary Trickey, a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and a retired pastor, is happy that a celebration is possible.

"I feel so blessed that we will be able to gather together, limited that it may be, to celebrate together and online the birth the savior of the whole world, Jesus the Christ," Trickey said.