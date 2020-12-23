Watch now: Churches altering Christmas Eve services amid COVID-19 challenges

DECATUR — Christmas Eve service is traditionally extra-special. Churches pull out all the stops for the largest gathering of the year, when far-flung family members are home for the holiday.
That won't be the case this year. While the effect of COVID-19 on Christmas services isn't as severe as Easter, when no churches were open for in-person services, the second major Christian holiday of 2020 will be noticeably scaled down.
“We had planned on two adult plays and one children's play,” said the Rev. Wayne Dunning, pastor of Faith Fellowship Christian Church. “Quite frankly, today was supposed to be our first day of practice and it really looks like we will not be having the play nor will we be having a Christmas program. So very disheartening.”
Instead, the church will have a streamed service with Dunning and possibly one guest speaker, but no congregation in attendance.
Catherine Davis, a member of Faith Fellowship, believes in obeying the law and the "three Ws," she said: Wear your mask, watch your distance and wash your hands; and if that means services have to be virtual, she doesn't mind. The enforced time together at home might even have been good for families, she added.
"A lot of families are home and have time to talk to God and talk to each other," she said.
To try to keep some Christmas spirit among his flock, Dunning said the plan was still to go caroling in the evenings leading up to Christmas, but outdoors in selected neighborhoods instead of at nursing homes and hospitals, as they've done in the past.
The Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines for churches call for capacity limits, social distancing of six feet or more between congregants, and suggest separate services for those at greater risk, such as people over 65, or those with underlying medical conditions. A reservation system with assigned seating, like many area churches are practicing, will allow for both social distancing and contact tracing if necessary. The IDPH discourages singing and recitation, but if congregations continue to do those activities, the guidelines suggest greater distance between groups of unrelated individuals and requiring masks.
Even with restrictions, Gary Trickey, a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and a retired pastor, is happy that a celebration is possible.
"I feel so blessed that we will be able to gather together, limited that it may be, to celebrate together and online the birth the savior of the whole world, Jesus the Christ," Trickey said.
Christ United Methodist Church will also have virtual services, live-streamed according to guidance from their bishop, Frank Beard, said the Rev. Braden Parks. During the hours of 4 to 8 p.m., the church will be open for the congregation to drop in only long enough for Communion, candle-lighting and prayer, a few at a time, who will then leave to allow others to do the same.
“The in-person option we are giving people is a come and go opportunity to experience some of the elements that would typically be experienced in a Christmas Eve service,” Parks said.
Member Bonnie Matthews will miss gathering with her church family, she said, especially the candlelight service, but she understands the reasons for it. Parks posts a daily devotional on Facebook and she's thankful for the technology that allows the church family to gather virtually, both daily and on Christmas Eve.
"Yes, it will be different this year but this is what we must do to be safe," Matthews said. "I have noticed a difference in people in general. Families (are) spending more time together, more Christmas lights (are) displayed and people are respecting others by doing their best to comply with the situation presented to us. I personally feel we have come together as a whole. Maybe this is God's way of letting us know He is watching."
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church will hold in-person services, but to keep the sanctuary from being crowded, the congregation has to sign up for their preferred service and reserved seating for 4 and 9 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass and 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. services on Christmas Day.
"My family is feeling very blessed, following proper mask and social distancing protocols of course, to have an opportunity to celebrate Christmas with our Our Lady of Lourdes parish family in person," said Lourdes member John Reidy. "Some sense of normalcy during this season is comforting."
Others prefer online-only services, like Marla Mink-Johnson, even for Christmas, due to COVID-19. gtChurch, where she's a member, returned to online-only services on Nov. 15 until further notice.
"I love my church," Mink-Johnson said. "I applaud them for being proactive in protecting everyone's health."
First Christian Church offered the same program multiple days and times in the week leading up to Christmas eve, when it will hold services at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24. Everyone must wear a mask.
The church has two venues for seating, each with a capacity cap, said Lori Putnam, ministry development director. “Multiple service times, and the purpose of that is of course providing a bunch of different times to experience the Christmas service as opposed to just having one on Christmas Eve.”
Services will also be live-streamed at firstdecatur.org, on Facebook Live and on YouTube. Each venue is thoroughly disinfected after each service.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church plans in-person contemporary services at 5 and 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but like Lourdes, members and guests have to reserve a seat. The 9 p.m. traditional service will not require reserved seating as it is expected to be a much smaller turnout. Rather than the usual band, choir, winds, bell choir and other special music, the Christmas Eve service will be a small vocal ensemble, strings and piano for the contemporary services, and the organ will lead traditional hymns in the 9 p.m. service.
“The 5 and 7 p.m. services are the same with all of the music, singing and strings — these will also be live streamed," said Andrea Gerhard, the church's director of communications. “Right now with the number of reservations, it looks like the 7 p.m. will be the fuller service, relatively speaking.”
The church will also offer a 10 a.m. traditional service on Christmas Day, live and live-streamed both, and even in normal years, attendance is usually only around 150, she said. This year, she expects it to be lower than that, and the sanctuary is large enough to allow for attendees to social-distance. Masks are required at all services.
"As we have seen throughout 2020, we anticipate that more people than ever before will take part (in services) in their homes as well," said Heidi Sack, the church's worship minister who planned the Christmas services. "But what hasn't changed is that we will still have candlelight, beautiful music, and a message of hope and joy as we celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus."