Watch now: Congregation to hold services on lawn of fire-damaged Clinton church

Church board members plan to meet Saturday to discuss how to begin repairing and rebuilding damaged structures. The pastor said insurance estimates are being gathered to calculate the total amount of damage sustained from the fire and the next step will be to get in touch with contractors.

“We're very much looking forward to seeing this chaos turn into something beautiful and I know we'll have something great when were done,” Blacklidge said.

The damage could have been much worse.

Firefighters' tactical decision to use a front-end loader to open up a hallway while battling the fire may have saved part of the facility, officials said Tuesday.

The first companies to arrive tried to attack the interior fire but faced high heat and zero visibility, forcing them to withdraw, according to a joint statement from Fire Chief Jeff Hoke, Assistant Chief Stephen Page and Clinton Public Safety Commissioner Dan Ballenger.

“The fire self-vented through the roof shortly after. Three ladder trucks were used for elevated master streams to fight the fire along with several hand lines around the structure in a defensive operation," the officials said.