Watch now: Damp riders seek God in deluge at annual Blessing of the Bikes in Forsyth

FORSYTH — It takes more than a rain deluge to wash out the plans of 82-year-old Decatur motorcycle rider Edward Oros and his girlfriend, Leona Urquhart.

And there they were on Sunday, damp but determined, lined up ready to receive the assurance God was watching over them at the 30th Blessing of the Bikes ceremony hosted at the Coziahr Harley-Davidson dealership in Forsyth.

“I’ve been riding 58 years and this weather doesn’t stop me,” said Oros. “I love it.”

His passenger wouldn’t quite go that far, but was armed with an umbrella as a hostage to fortune. “We’re here to be blessed so we can be safe,” added Urquhart, who was shy about revealing her age. She also believes in hedging her bets.

“And I’ve got my car over there,” she added with a smile.

Mike Kovach, a road captain with the Decatur Harley Owners Group, or HOG, agrees that most diehard riders aren’t bothered by a second baptism delivered via the weather. Well, some of them aren’t.

“We’ve had 123 riders today with 92 bikes,” said Kovach, who organized Sunday’s blessing. “Last year, we had over 1,300 bikes.”

He said any rider who spends a long time zipping around the busy highways and byways of Central Illinois soon gets to appreciate a little celestial insurance.

“I think people respect the fact that they are going to be riding and it’s fairly dangerous and a blessing can’t hurt,” Kovach said.

One of those handing out the blessings was Byron Shryock of the Christian Motorcyclists Association. He’d already been soaked on the ride over from his home in Springfield and was praying things might get a bit drier on the ride back.

“Looks like it's clearing to the west,” he said, casting a hopeful eye toward the gray but brightening skies. “But whatever; we’re here to bless the riders today as they start their seasons, and we want to share Christ with them and allow them to have a safe riding season.”

The National Weather Service in Lincoln reported that the bikers had been anointed with more than an inch of rain in the Decatur area up to around 3 p.m. Sunday. That looked like being the worst of it, but there was a chance for other rounds of heavier weather later Sunday around the Shelby and Sullivan areas.

The next big problem for those going down the road in motorcycles was forecast to be the temperature, according to NWS meteorologist James Auten. “The temperature by Tuesday morning is really the bigger story,” he said.

“You are looking at the mid-30s, and Decatur could see some patchy frost. It’s time to break out your coat again.”

