Watch now: Damp riders seek God in deluge at annual Blessing of the Bikes in Forsyth

FORSYTH — It takes more than a rain deluge to wash out the plans of 82-year-old Decatur motorcycle rider Edward Oros and his girlfriend, Leona Urquhart.
And there they were on Sunday, damp but determined, lined up ready to receive the assurance God was watching over them at the 30th Blessing of the Bikes ceremony hosted at the Coziahr Harley-Davidson dealership in Forsyth.
“I’ve been riding 58 years and this weather doesn’t stop me,” said Oros. “I love it.”
His passenger wouldn’t quite go that far, but was armed with an umbrella as a hostage to fortune. “We’re here to be blessed so we can be safe,” added Urquhart, who was shy about revealing her age. She also believes in hedging her bets.
“And I’ve got my car over there,” she added with a smile.
Mike Kovach, a road captain with the Decatur Harley Owners Group, or HOG, agrees that most diehard riders aren’t bothered by a second baptism delivered via the weather. Well, some of them aren’t.
“We’ve had 123 riders today with 92 bikes,” said Kovach, who organized Sunday’s blessing. “Last year, we had over 1,300 bikes.”
He said any rider who spends a long time zipping around the busy highways and byways of Central Illinois soon gets to appreciate a little celestial insurance.
“I think people respect the fact that they are going to be riding and it’s fairly dangerous and a blessing can’t hurt,” Kovach said.
One of those handing out the blessings was Byron Shryock of the Christian Motorcyclists Association. He’d already been soaked on the ride over from his home in Springfield and was praying things might get a bit drier on the ride back.
“Looks like it's clearing to the west,” he said, casting a hopeful eye toward the gray but brightening skies. “But whatever; we’re here to bless the riders today as they start their seasons, and we want to share Christ with them and allow them to have a safe riding season.”
The National Weather Service in Lincoln reported that the bikers had been anointed with more than an inch of rain in the Decatur area up to around 3 p.m. Sunday. That looked like being the worst of it, but there was a chance for other rounds of heavier weather later Sunday around the Shelby and Sullivan areas.
The next big problem for those going down the road in motorcycles was forecast to be the temperature, according to NWS meteorologist James Auten. “The temperature by Tuesday morning is really the bigger story,” he said.
“You are looking at the mid-30s, and Decatur could see some patchy frost. It’s time to break out your coat again.”
1 of 16
cma blessing 04272014.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Members of the Christian Motorcyclist Association and Road Riders work together to bless the thousands of bikers who attended the event at the Coziahr Harley Davidson in Forsyth.
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Pastor Brenda Nevitt overlooks a crowd of motorcyclists who came to get their bikes blessed and honor her late husband, Pastor B.G. Nevitt who was killed in a motorcycle accident.
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Thousands gather for the Blessing of the Bikes which paid tribute to Pastor B.G. Nevitt. The annual event features individual blessings for each bike and their riders for a safe cycling season. Speakers were Debbie Coziahr, Scott McKinney, Pastors Matt Samuels and Brenda Nevitt from gt church.
PHOTOS: Blessing of Bikes continues despite weather
1 of 16
cma blessing 04272014.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Members of the Christian Motorcyclist Association and Road Riders work together to bless the thousands of bikers who attended the event at the Coziahr Harley Davidson in Forsyth.
coziahr blessing 04272014.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Debbie Coziahr thanks the many volunteers which make the Blessing of the Bikes happen.
lebeau blessing 04272014 .jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Gracie Lebeau, 8, sits of her 50cc Honda as she waits beside the big bikes at her first Blessing of the Bikes.
nevitt blessing 04272014 .jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Pastor Brenda Nevitt overlooks a crowd of motorcyclists who came to get their bikes blessed and honor her late husband, Pastor B.G. Nevitt who was killed in a motorcycle accident.
8 blessing 04272014.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Bikers line up for their blessings at the annual event held at Coziahr Harley Davidson.
rain blessing 04272014.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Rain does not stop the line of bikers from receiving their blessing during the event which honored Pastor B.G. Nevitt this year.
speakers blessing 04272014.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Thousands gather for the Blessing of the Bikes which paid tribute to Pastor B.G. Nevitt. The annual event features individual blessings for each bike and their riders for a safe cycling season. Speakers were Debbie Coziahr, Scott McKinney, Pastors Matt Samuels and Brenda Nevitt from gt church.
1 blessing 04272014.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Members of the Christian Motorcycle Association start with instructions and a prayer for those assisting with the blessing of the bikes.
2 blessing 04272014.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Due to the large number of motorcycles the road beside Coziahr was also filled with bikes for the annual Blessing of the Bikes.
3 blessing 04272014.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts gather outside Coziahr Harley Davidson in Forsyth for the Blessing of the Bikes.
4 blessing 04272014.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Motorcycles waiting for the Blessing of the Bikes surround Coziahr and spill over into the road.
5 blessing 04272014.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Gracie Lebeau waits on her dirt bike for her first Blessing of the Bikes.
6 blessing 04272014.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Scott McKinney welcomes the bikes for the Christian Motorcycle Association.
7 blessing 04272014.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison A young visitor starts to try and shelter himself from the raindrops at the Blessing of the Bikes.
9 blessing 04272014.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Gracie Lebeau gets her dirt bike which she races blessed for the upcoming season during the Blessing of the Bikes.
10 blessing 04272014.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Volunteers and bikers says a short prayer for a safe season during the Blessing of the Bikes.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Veteran riders Edward Oros and Leona Urquhart receive their blessing Sunday from the Rev. Matt Samuels at the Blessing of the Bikes ceremony hosted at the Coziahr Harley-Davidson dealership in Forsyth.
Byron Shryock, left, of the Christian Motorcyclists Association gets busy blessing on Sunday at the Blessing of the Bikes ceremony at the Coziahr Harley-Davidson dealership in Forsyth. Shryock was hoping the weather that soaked him on his ride over from his Springfield home would ease off on the way back.
The Rev. Matt Samuels of Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church conducted a prayer service indoors Sunday before riders headed outside for individual blessings at the Blessing of the Bikes ceremony at the Coziahr Harley-Davidson dealership in Forsyth.
Bikers pray inside the Coziahr Harley-Davidson dealership in Forsyth. They weren't in the dry for long, however, and headed outside for individual blessings on their machines during the Blessing of the Bikes ceremony.