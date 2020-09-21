Watch now: Decatur-area effort helps military members overseas

The care packages are sent to deployed service members on Dec. 7.

The stockings are a special addition to the package, according to Irwin. “They are something from home and they represent Christmas,” she said. “They can hang up in their tents. We’ve seen pictures of some of them having them hung on the front of their jeeps.”

Another popular item in the care packages is the 1990’s collector’s item, Beanie Babies. Irwin often sees the small toys in the service members’ pictures. “They give them to the children,” Irwin said.

The organization has also sent boxes of Halloween candy collected during the Candy Buy Back program partnered with Jergers Pediatric Dentistry. The boxes are sent to individual soldiers. “So he can share with his unit,” Irwin said.

OES relies on donations of items and money to create the care packages. Each box costs $19.65 to be sent overseas. Each mailing includes more than 100 boxes.