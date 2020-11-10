Watch now: Decatur church, Millikin University groups partner for Oasis coat drive

DECATUR — Millikin University's Shoes to Fill organization is meant to be a mentoring program, but with COVID-19 restrictions, the group can't carry out its usual mission.
“We're just trying to do community service, since we're not allowed to do mentoring right now,” said Kamryn Harris, a junior business entrepreneurship major at Millikin, who is also a member of Pi Beta Phi.
With winter coming on, Harris said, Shoes to Fill, the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, and the Big Blue Pantry put their heads together to come up with a project, and settled on holding a coat drive for the people served by Oasis Day Center.
“They'll be in need, especially with COVID, so we decided to get together and help,” Harris said. “We wanted to get the community involved, and that's why we connected with the church.”
Christ United Methodist Church partnered with the Millikin organizations, said the Rev. Braden Parks, pastor of the church,
“We will have donation boxes in our church at 1503 N. Summit Ave., as well as throughout the university, boxes for people to donate new coats, unwanted coats, coats that don't fit, things like that,” Parks said.
The drive is underway now and will continue through Nov. 20, Harris said.
Parks said his congregation has been praying and hoping to find a way to connect with the university, and a member of the church knows Harris' family, so it was a natural fit.
“Our focus is really helping to provide this for people who can't provide for themselves, and also to partner with the community at large and Millikin University, which is a big part of the local community,” Parks said.
To donate, call Parks at (707) 382-8038 or the church office, (217) 423-4962.
