Watch now: Decatur church to celebrate life of Christ with live nativity

DECATUR — The life of Jesus Christ is an interesting story, especially in real life.

Volunteers from St. John’s Lutheran Church will present a Live Nativity, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20 and 21, on the church grounds.

The free event will have actors portraying the images from Christ’s life.

“It’s the best story ever told,” said Cathy Tavarczky, organizer of the event.

A shepherd will guide the walking visitors through nine scenes representing the life of Christ. “They will tell you the story as they guide you through,” Tavarczky said.

A recorded narration will be provided to those taking advantage of the drive-through option.

The trek through the nativity takes about 20 minutes. “If you’re walking, it takes a little longer,” Tavarczky said.

Tavarczky has seven committees that help with the creation of the Live Nativity. Approximately 200 volunteers assist with advertisement, preparing snacks for the volunteers, child care, traffic control and other important jobs to make the two days run smoothly.

If You Go WHAT: St. John’s Lutheran Church Live Nativity WHEN: Walk-through 4:30-5:30 p.m., 6-8 p.m. Drive-through, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20 and 21 WHERE: St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2727 N. Union Blvd., Decatur COST: Free ON THE WEB: www.stjohnsdecatur.com

Each group of characters appears in a scene for 30 minutes before another cast takes their places. “They go in and eat," Tavarczky said. "And they can warm up, especially since it’s cold,”

The Live Nativity began in 1989 with only three scenes. “We’ve grown quite a bit,” Tavarczky said. “We usually have about 2,000 people come through to see it.”

After adjusting the event through the years, the volunteers have found that if they skip a year, more visitors and volunteers will take part in the event. “For an interest in the community, I think every other year works best,” Tavarczky said. “And it takes a lot of people to make it happen.”

Organizing Live Nativity scenes takes about nine months to prepare. The scenes show the live images of Christ life, including the Angel’s arrival to tell His Mother Mary of His coming birth, His death on the cross, and the resurrection.

The trail is lighted. To help focus on the images, the windows of the church are blacked out. “So no one can see in the building,” Tavaczky said. “We want them to go through (the outdoor scenes) without any distractions.

Volunteers and others in the community are doing their part to create images as close as possible to the environment during Christ’s time. Hay-lined grounds, a large boat and appropriate clothing will be part of the scenes. Live animals, including camels, will take part as some of the characters.

Several actors will play the part of Jesus at various stages in his life, a challenge volunteers have taken on. “The one at the cross is a tough one,” Tavarczky said. “There’s not a lot of clothes on him, but we will have a little heater blowing on him.”

The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled last year’s Live Nativity. “We were more concerned, not with the people coming through, as much as COVID being passed among the volunteers,” Tavarczky said.

Precautions are being taken for this year’s event. Volunteers will wear masks when they are in the church. Extra costumes have been made to prevent sharing among the actors.

For more than 30 years, the church has taken pride in the community event. Much of the large, life-size pieces, including a boat, cross, and a cave, are stored away to protect them for future years. However, the live animals must be secured each year and make up the events most significant expenditure.

“We have three camels, some goats, donkeys,” Tavarczky said about the menagerie coming from Indiana. “Whatever he’s got, he brings them. He has a whole trailer full of animals.”

For those walking, an up-close image of the animals is often exciting for families with children.

“Sometimes the camel guy lets them get a little closer to the camels,” Tavarczky said. “And it’s just more personal.”

