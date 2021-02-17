Watch Now: Decatur churches mark beginning of Lent with Ash Wednesday services

“God is calling us back into a relationship with Him,” Parks said.

During Lent, Christians spend extra time reading Scripture, praying and reflecting, and sometimes they give up something, such as a favorite food or activity. In some traditions, rather than give up something, people add things: They do extra volunteer work, for example, or give to a favorite charity. The Gospel lesson at Christ United Methodist on Wednesday focused on those practices, and admonished the faithful to do those things quietly, with no fanfare.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It's not so you can get a spiritual trophy,” Parks said. “Jesus is saying the point of these practices is to follow Him more fully.”

Christians should focus on self-examination and repentance as they look toward marking Good Friday, when Jesus died on the cross, and Easter, when he rose from the dead, Parks said.

“We're all forgiven,” Parks said. “Christ forgives us. May we come with our whole hearts to you, Lord. Forgive us, and restore us.”

Mike Carr, who helped Parks with the noon service, planned to return for the evening service with his wife and receive ashes on his forehead when she did.