Watch now: Decatur facilities offer food, shelter to those needing respite from the cold, snow

DECATUR — The snow and wind are just a few of the weather challenges facing Central Illinois in the coming days.

After the snowfall ends, the temperatures are expected to plunge into the teens throughout the day and single digits in the evenings.

Warming centers located throughout Decatur are prepared for the homeless and others in need of a safe place to stay.

“We’re doing good,” said Ken Mackey, Salvation Army case manager. “We still have cold cot beds available.”

However, the Salvation Army, located on West Main Street in Decatur, is always in need of blankets, sheets, pillows, body wash and food.

The clients at the Oasis Day Center, on Cerro Gordo Street in Decatur, have a place to hang out before they head to the Salvation Army and other shelters in the evenings. However, the day center shortened its hours to 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the colder days. The clients will have to go to the evening shelters early. After the cold spell ends, the clients will be able to again visit from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to Jamie Harrelson, an associate with the Oasis, the facility is prepared for the cold weather. “We have a decent amount (of space),” she said about the Oasis availability. “We have the women (from the women’s shelter) and a few men that came from the Salvation Army, but it’s pretty calm around here.”

Shelter and warming centers Decatur Civic Center 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza Mon-Fri 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oasis Day Center 243 W. Cerro Gordo St., Decatur 7 days week/365 days a year They will do their best to remain open during this weather event. EMA will monitor status and update. Good Samaritan Inn 920 N. Union St., Decatur Hot Meals daily 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 7 days a week They will do their best to remain open during this weather event. EMA will monitor status & update Salvation Army 137 S Church St, Decatur Men's overnight shelter, 30 "cold cots". Available through April dependent upon weather. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., breakfast 6 a.m., closes at 7 a.m. for the day. 217-428-4672 Carriage House, Women’s Emergency Shelter 16 available beds Call first 217-422-2790

The Oasis offers resources, including showers, laundry, mail delivery, access to a telephone, healthcare check-ups and access to community resources. However, the facility is in need of items to keep their clients warm. Hand warmers and blankets are always on their list of needs.

In the meantime, the clients and staff make the most of the situation. “People are helping us shovel and get the salt out,” Harrelson said. “We’re actually doing pretty well here.”

Careage House, Decatur’s only women and children’s emergency shelter, isn’t a warming center for the public. The home is open from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. “We have women with multiple (amounts) of kids,” said Dan Watkins, God’s Shelter of Love executive director.

God’s Shelter of Love offers three shelters, all prepared to help women and families. The staff encourages their clients to use the time to find a job, take a class, and otherwise better their lives and the lives of their children. While at the shelters, they have a place to rest, eat and shower. However, like many shelters, the facility has needs, especially during the cold weather conditions. They are often in need of toilet paper and paper towels. “And because of the influx of kids, probably more meat,” Watkins said. “A couple of our kids are teenagers, so they do eat a lot.”

Towels and twin sized sheets are always needed, according to Watkins.

How to support Warming centers and other social agencies welcome your help. Although monetary donations are always accepted, each facility lists items needed to help support their organizations.

Although they offer meals, the Good Samaritan Inn, on North Union Street in Decatur, is not considered a warming center with opening hours from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The facility is available for lunch meals only. “Most of the people in danger of the cold are also going to be staying at the shelters,” said Nicky Besser, Good Samaritan’s executive director.

Good Samaritan offers support for the local warming centers by providing other services. The Salvation Army often closes the doors during the day; however, because they remained open due to the bad weather, they needed more food.

“We’re dropping off food at the Salvation Army so those guys don’t have to leave the building,” Besser said.

At the beginning of the storm on Wednesday, Good Samaritan fed 60 people, lower than average for the daily service. “But considering the conditions, I was surprised,” Besser said. “And that’s with the shelters being open.”

No matter the conditions, Good Samaritan was open and ready to serve a meal to the community. “We do what we do with what we have,” Besser said. “But we all work together to try to do what makes the most sense.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

