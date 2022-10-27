DECATUR — Decatur area loomers have been making hats for local school children and others in need of good headwear for a year.

On Thursday, the group was able to donate 1,500 hats to the Decatur School District.

“We love this time of year,” said Jody Tull, the school district’s transition and family engagement supervisor. “We look forward to the call.”

The school district has partnered with Decatur’s First Baptist Church loomers in the past; however, the school did not receive any hats during the pandemic when classes weren’t meeting in person. “Our kiddos need all the help that they can get,” Tull said.

School personnel retrieved 60 boxes, with 25 hats inside each, from the church. “They are light and we know the count all the time,” said Barbara Buchanan.

Since 2018, approximately 20 loomers have been meeting on Tuesdays and Thursdays in a room at the First Baptist Church, although many will spend their spare time looming as well. A tag is attached to each hat, which provides information about the church’s senior adult ministry as well as, “This hat was lovingly made just for you.”

Bonnie Lanham said she looms while watching television at night. “I can get one done in three hours,” she said.

Cathy Gipson has titled her nine-inch looming circle as the Traveling Loom. “I do it in the car as we run up and down the highway,” she said.

Together the group is able to accumulate several stocking caps through the year.

“We’ve collected them here at the church for a long time,” Buchanan said. “We had another room full.”

Arthur Michaels leads the group and keeps track of the numbers. This year the loomers made nearly 2,400 hats to be distributed among various organizations, he said.

“They have been working personally for about a year,” he said.

The group uses various size round loomers to create hats for adults, children and babies. “You use whatever color you want,” Michaels said.

The yarn is donated by Michaels and others as well as clearance and sale products from nearby stores. “Sometimes we use scraps,” Buchanan said.

Along with the schools, other recipients include cancer centers, nursing facilities and churches. “And we sent a hundred to Hungary,” Michaels said.

For the local students, the hats will be distributed through each Decatur schools’ liaisons. “Every building has a few kiddos that they have identified already that they know they need some extra things,” Tull said.

As a thank-you, some students have sent the loomers notes and photos of them wearing their hats. “We know that they love the hats,” Buchanan said. “That’s why we like to do it.”

Tull said she has a difficult time getting students to wear their coats. “But they wear stocking caps all year round,” she said. “So they love the hats.”