Watch now: Decatur program seeks to break cycle of poverty

DECATUR — A ceremony was held Thursday for graduates of a Salvation Army program that seeks to break the cycle of poverty.

Two of this year's eight graduates of the Pathway of Hope program took part in the event at the Salvation Army Community Hall.

Andrea Lewin, Pathway of Hope case manager, said the graduates have full-time jobs.

“I would not dare ask someone to take the day off, especially if they are working full time,” she said.

Obtaining and retaining employment is one of the goals of the program, which provides support and education for those in need.

Alicia Hays is one of the graduates.

“My vision is clear. I can see where I’m going,” she said. “I continue to just grow.”

During her commencement speech, Hays addressed some of the struggles she encountered before Pathway of Hope. “I was fighting demons,” she said. “This program found me.”

A friend introduced Hays to Pathway of Hope. With few family members to help her and a pandemic closing many businesses, she faced roadblocks. “But I could call Andrea and I could vent to her,” Hays said. “Sometimes you just need a little reassurance, a little extra support. And that was the Pathway of Hope. I feel like nothing can stop me.”

To graduate from the program, participants have goals they must complete, including finding employment, housing, education, and spirituality. The advisors also provide help with legal services, mental health, childcare, and health and nutrition.

“We do one goal at a time,” Lewin said.

Another goal for the participants is to remain on the path. “To be successful in the goals they have already done,” Lewin said.

Pathway of Hope began in 2013 through the Salvation Army. Lewin said 73 families have graduated since the beginning. The participants are in the program for nearly a year.

Lewin said she has seen changes in them from beginning to end. When they enter the program, they are often struggling with life’s difficulties.

“Sometimes the stories are very hard to hear,” she said.

For many, children are also a concern.

“We try to get them involved with the youth activities here at the Salvation Army,” Lewin said. “By the time they graduate, their attitude is 100% changed, because they are securely housed and employed. They just see the bright light at the end of the tunnel.”

The Salvation Army program is assisted through funding and programs from community organizations.

“We just believe in the work that the Salvation Army does to help benefit our community,” said Tony Holly, Community Foundation of Macon County director of strategic grantmaking.

According to the Community Foundation of Macon County President Natalie Beck, the organization’s contribution to Pathway of Hope helps the individual person. “This is really beautiful to see individuals that go through the whole process here and to see them graduate,” she said. “We want to see people succeed. Then the whole family benefits.”

Kelvin Christmas was able to take part in his graduation ceremony after arriving in Decatur less than a year ago. The Pathway of Hope program pointed him through various directions in life, he said. “It is that helpful,” he said.

Participants are encouraged to make goals for their future. Christmas wanted to find a place to live as well as return to church.

Christmas said he had been homeless for a year while living in Chicago. “I came to visit (Decatur) and I never went back,” he said.

A health condition prevents Christmas from accepting a full-time job. However, he spends his time volunteering at Salvation Army’s other programs, including working in the food pantry.

“I fell in love with this place,” he said. “It’s wonderful, all the way around.”

