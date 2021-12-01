Watch now: Decatur Salvation Army stresses local support amid fallout from national publication

DECATUR — During a Wednesday morning press conference, leaders of the Decatur Salvation Army reiterated the need to support the local chapter amid national concerns.

The national organization recently published a segment entitled “Let’s Talk about Racism” in their guide addressing racial discussions. The information was misinterpreted, according to the organization’s leaders.

“Although we remain committed to serving everyone in need — regardless of their beliefs, backgrounds, or lifestyle — some individuals and groups have recently attempted to mislabel our organization to serve their own agendas. They have claimed that we believe our donors should apologize for their skin color, that The Salvation Army believes America is an inherently racist society, and that we have abandoned our Christian faith for one ideology or another,” they stated in a response. “Those claims are simply false, and they distort the very goal of our work.”

The guide has since been removed.

The Salvation Army’s international position regarding race includes: “Racism is fundamentally incompatible with the Christian conviction that all people are made in the image of God and are equal in value. The Salvation Army believes that the world is enriched by a diversity of cultures and ethnicities.”

Decatur Salvation Army Corp Officer Kenesa Debela addressed the local crowd offering encouragement for continued support during the Christmas season and beyond.

The mission of the Salvation Army is motivated by the Bible, he said. “The work that we do is motivated by the love of God and the love of our neighbors,” he said. “Our mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and meet the human need, without discrimination, in His name.”

The Decatur chapter has been working in the community for 130 years. Debela credits Decatur’s contributions for the agency’s success.

Dan Caulkins, previous Christmas campaign chairperson and current member of the Illinois House of Representatives, echoed the importance of the Salvation Army. “I’ve seen the results of what they do,” Caulkins said. “What they do for Decatur is amazing. It matters to the community.”

During the press conference, Caulkins presented a $5,000 check to the local leaders in support of the Christmas campaign.

The leaders continued to focus on the local mission. “This is a time to step up and support Decatur Salvation Army,” Caulkins said. “We need to support them now more than ever.”

The local Salvation Army offers services and programs, including the men’s shelter, Pathway of Hope for women and families, Toys for Tots, Salvation Army Angel Tree and other needs.

According to the local Salvation Army, the progress of this season’s campaign has been successful so far. The national news has not impacted the local chapter, they said. “That has not impacted donations here in Decatur,” Debela said. “We are focused on doing the most good for the citizens of Decatur.”

“We’re right on track where we were last year,” said Kyle Karsten, Decatur Salvation Army development director.

The community’s support is fundamental in providing support to those in need, Karsten continued. “They’ll be alongside of us so that we can meet those needs without any kind of discrimination,” he said.

