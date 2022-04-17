Watch now: Decatur volunteers celebrate Easter by feeding those in need

DECATUR — Cheryl Palmer has looked at hunger from both sides now.
Once homeless herself, she also fought through addiction to alcohol and prescription pills to turn her life around. And on Sunday she was giving back to help out Vinnie and Debra Barbee, the people she fondly remembers who so often stepped in to help her out with a great meal when she really needed it.
Palmer was on the serving line Sunday for the Easter Dinner for the Homeless hosted at Decatur’s Water Street Mission. The Barbees have been serving the meal for more than 20 years and Palmer, who now cooks at the mission and serves with her own Handfuls of Purpose Homeless Ministry, said was proud to be assisting the couple for the first time this year.
“I have been on the other side and it’s important that we give back to help those who fed and helped us,” said Palmer, 55. “If it hadn’t been for the Barbees feeding me at certain times, I don’t think I would have made it.”
Sunday’s free Easter menu featured the signature Barbee smoked ham with Debra Barbee’s sumptuous pineapple glaze served up alongside cheesy potatoes, green beans, corn, dinner rolls, soft drinks and cookie dessert.
“And a whole lot of love,” said Vinnie Barbee.
Asked if he ever gets tired of devoting a large chunk of his family’s Easter Sunday to feeding strangers, Barbee greets the question with a look of astonishment.
“We don’t get tired of it, no, we don’t think like that,” he said. And then explains that when he is done feeding the needy, he heads home with his wife to prepare for a family Easter meal that will include an Easter egg hunt for his great-grandkids.
“We will think about being tired later tonight after all the kids have gone,” he said with a laugh.
The Barbees were backed up Sunday with volunteer helpers of all ages who felt the best way to honor the message of hope at Easter was to come out and serve someone else. Deb McCammack is a veteran on the serving line and was joined this year by her 14-year-old grandchildren Kendryk and Kylie Morris, the kids busy sorting out and readying mounds of fresh-baked cookie desserts.
“We’re here to help people because they need help,” said Kylie, who succinctly summed up the situation.
“And it’s about helping the community, encouraging more people to do this, to help each other out,” added her brother.
Their grandmother said there was no better way to follow in the footsteps of Christ than to turn your face to the least fortunate among us and greet them with food and a smile. “It’s important because many times people don’t know how loved they are and we need to show them that they are loved,” she added.
“Christ did those things for people, he showed his love, and that is why I do it.”
She also said it was important for us all to count our blessings while always being ready to reach out and treat others the way we would wish to be treated if life stopped smiling at us. McCammack said nobody is immune to the risks of maybe one day finding themselves homeless and hungry.
“But for the grace of God, it could be me,” she said.
Kendryk and Kylie Morris sorted out the cookie desserts Sunday to be served after the main course. They were volunteering to help along with their grandmother, Deb McCammack. She teaches her family that it is important to show those in need "that they are loved."