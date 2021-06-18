Watch now: Decatur volunteers pack food for those in need around the world

DECATUR — A healthy meal can change a child’s life.

Cheryl Poffenbarger brought her grandsons to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, at 1 Bachrach Court, on Friday afternoon to help package rice meals for other children living in impoverished countries.

“We heard they were short on help, so I thought this would be a great thing for them to participate in,” she said.

Morgan Usherwood, 10, and Trace Usherwood, 8, have had a busy summer so far, but were willing to help their grandmother and the church. “It sounds like fun,” Morgan said. “And one of my friends from school is here.”

Poffenbarger and her grandsons were part of a group of volunteers packing perishable meals for Feed My Starving Children, a nonprofit, Christian organization that works toward eradicating hunger among children in poor countries. Their MannaPack meals are filled with vitamins, dried vegetables, rice and soy powder. The bags are packed and shipped to FMSC partners in 70 countries who distribute the meals.

“That meal is in that format because rice is a universal grain that almost every culture knows how to cook,” said Andrea Gerhard, coordinator for volunteer registration for the Decatur Community MobilePack event. “Those meals (MannaPack) are packaged with all those essential nutrients and everything that is needed, not only to help battle malnutrition, but also to help reverse it.”

Decatur community volunteers began the annual event of filling the FMSC bags in 2013 through the partnership of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Tabernacle Baptist Church. However, the first event came to St. Paul’s in 2011 through the efforts of the pastor’s daughter Bethany Roscoe. “She wanted to do one for her birthday,” Gerhard said. “It was kids helping kids.”

The church has been the central location for FMSC. According to Gerhard, more than 1.5 million meals have been packed in Decatur since the first event. Meals packaged in Decatur have been sent to such places as Nicaragua, Dominican Republic and Haiti.

The COVID pandemic delayed the annual event last year, but didn’t stop food from being distributed. The Decatur group was scheduled to meet in September 2020. They were able to delay their meeting time until this weekend.

After all of the volunteer sites were shut down around the country, the organization was able to machine pack the meals. “Normally these meals are all packed by hand,” Gerhard said. “But they were getting more and more requests for food, especially because of the pandemic.”

Although the agency utilized the efficiency of machines, volunteer hands are preferred, according to Gerhard.

“Machine packing costs are a little bit higher. This is more cost effective,” she said. “Plus, we get to connect with someone across the globe, all the way from here.”

In a normal year, nearly 200 volunteers would fill bags during each two-hour session in St. Paul’s warehouse area. “But in COVID times, we have a maximum of 80 people per session,” Gerhard said.

The filling, labeling and packaging stations have been redesigned to accommodate social distancing. Extra safety precautions have also been implemented to prevent handling of the food.

The cost of the Decatur event is approximately $40,000 each year, all covered by donations. “And people are still donating,” Gerhard said. “We’re in a good spot.”

Volunteers are easily recruited because of the reputation the event has made. “Over the years, people have become more aware,” Gerhard said. “They look forward to it.”

The Decatur site has made an impression on the FMSC organization. This weekend’s event is a training location for others associated with the agency. “We have a great setup to be able to do this,” Gerhard said. “It doesn’t hurt that we have a loading dock and the spaces that work really well for that.”

Nora Beswick, FMSC event supervisor, travelled from Schaumburg to assist the Decatur volunteers. “But we currently have teams here from all of our locations, one in Minnesota, one in Arizona, one in Texas, and one in Pennsylvania,” she said.

According to Beswick, Decatur is one of the favorite mobile packing sites.

“It’s really nice to come back to a community like this where everyone is really invested and really involved,” she said.

