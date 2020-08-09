Watch now: Decatur youth group brings books to the neighborhood 📚

DECATUR — Decatur children will soon have opportunities to get a free book right in their own neighborhoods.
Payton Swarthout, 11, and Mackenzi Sargeant, 13, are members of the Decatur’s Central Christian Church youth group. Throughout the summer, the organization has been creating 10 "little free libraries."
The girls were surprised at how much fun the project has been. “And we just came for youth group,” Payton said.
The 2-foot square boxes turned out to be a creative outlet as well as a way to help others.
“I like helping out our church and I wanted to do whatever I could to help others,” Mackenzi said.
The boxes were provided by Charlotte Hanks and the Millikin Heights neighborhood organization. She found the idea from a similar project in Colorado. As a tutor in the Decatur Public Schools, Hanks said she understands the need for children to have books and opportunities to read. “I’m also a volunteer at Project Read,” she said about the adult literacy program. “I get to see the other end of it if a person doesn’t learn how to read.”
The project was accepted because of the potential for neighborhood revitalization as well as a literacy promotion.
“It gets people out on the streets getting books,” Hanks said.
Little Free Library is an international program with the motto, “Take a book, Share a book.”
Hanks was able to find the box's design, but knows any similar sized box will do. “We are hoping people will repurpose things,” she said.
With each Little Free Library kit came books, a stand and a serial number to register the library on the program’s website. “It will show up on a map,” Hanks said. “We already have 15 in Decatur.”
The Little Free Library’s unfinished, two-story kit costs $280. “That’s the beauty of trying to get people to repurpose,” Hanks said. “Everybody’s got lumber lying around.”
The pandemic has slowed the progress of the boxes. Several are finished and ready for display. However, Hanks wants to display them all at the same time. Some of the locations may include William Street, North Street, in front of Central Christian Church, and in Lincoln Park. With each library a steward is needed to care for the box and its content. “You go through the books,” Hanks said. “If there’s anything inappropriate, you get rid of those.”
Members of the church youth group were given the opportunity to design the wooden and glass boxes to be attractive and appealing. “We want to make it fun, so little kids want to come up to it and see what it is,” Mackenzi said.
Youth in grades sixth grade through seniors in high school are invited to the join the projects. Other members of the Central Christian youth group include Bella Karunas, Luke Karunas, Alyssa Bottom, Audrey Miller and Luc Longcor.
Youth director David Martin was able to gather a group of children and teenagers with little effort. “This project is something that is right up their alley,” he said. “The group is very artistic and they’ve done a lot of projects through other opportunities.”
The summer is often the season for youth group mission trips. Like many groups, they are staying home. The Little Free Library has helped fulfill the need to help others. “They love coming together for projects like this,” Martin said.
According to the girls, the boxes are a good project for other groups as well.
“Just have fun,” Mackenzi said. “Make sure you have a group that wants to do it.”
“And make sure you’re all doing different things,” Payton said about the boxes’ designs. “But you’re going to need a lot of brushes and a lot of paint.”
