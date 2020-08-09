Watch now: Decatur youth group brings books to the neighborhood 📚

Members of the church youth group were given the opportunity to design the wooden and glass boxes to be attractive and appealing. “We want to make it fun, so little kids want to come up to it and see what it is,” Mackenzi said.

Youth in grades sixth grade through seniors in high school are invited to the join the projects. Other members of the Central Christian youth group include Bella Karunas, Luke Karunas, Alyssa Bottom, Audrey Miller and Luc Longcor.

Youth director David Martin was able to gather a group of children and teenagers with little effort. “This project is something that is right up their alley,” he said. “The group is very artistic and they’ve done a lot of projects through other opportunities.”

The summer is often the season for youth group mission trips. Like many groups, they are staying home. The Little Free Library has helped fulfill the need to help others. “They love coming together for projects like this,” Martin said.

According to the girls, the boxes are a good project for other groups as well.

“Just have fun,” Mackenzi said. “Make sure you have a group that wants to do it.”