Watch now: Decatur's child advocates honor 630 children with lighting ceremony

DECATUR — The north side of the Macon County Courthouse has a sparkling array of 630 blue pinwheels displayed on the lawn. Above the courthouse doors is a wreath lit up with blue lights.

On Tuesday, the exhibits were arranged and presented to the public during a wreath lighting ceremony in honor of Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month. The display will remain visible throughout April.

Macon County CASA Executive Director Julia Livingston has worked with children who have been thrust into the court system. “With our advocates, we get the opportunity to slow down and listen,” she said.

CASA advocates work with more than 600 children. “And those are only the ones that we know about,” Livingston said. “It is going to require a complete community effort for all of us to feel like we need to give in some way. That looks different for everyone.”

The wreath and pinwheels located on the north side of the courthouse are an encouragement for others to get involved. “These are a remembrance and the thoughts of these children,” Livingston said. “Share these opportunities with the community.”

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel addressed the connection between child abuse and the police department. “Where we see it in law enforcement is that vicious cycle,” he said.

According to Brandel, the abusive behavior can be viewed as normal to children who have experienced and witnessed abuse. “Either they continue to be victimized throughout their life or they become abusers themselves,” he said.

For the individuals who are able to avoid the cycle of abuse, the emotional trauma remains, the professionals pointed out. “That affects their everyday lives,” Brandel said. “Whether that’s through relationships that they have with other people, the way they interact with their own kids, co-workers, their friends. We see that in the law enforcement perspective all the time.”

The ripple effect spreads to schools and neighborhoods. Mary Anderson, principal for Montessori Academy of Peace, has often spoken to children struggling in an abusive home life. “They come to school with everything in their environment,” she said.

Since the pandemic, mental health has been a priority for schools. According to Anderson, the need for services has jumped 500%. “But neglect and child abuse is with us 365 days a year,” she said. “It does not change.”

The schools’ staffs watch for a variety of signs of abuse; however, the images range from the silent child to the eager child. Educators have witnessed the child who avoids school and another that will be there every day. According to Anderson, children can refuse to do their homework or get straight A’s. They could eat everything offered to them or refuse to eat. They could be dressed in tattered clothing or in designer clothes.

“I’m trying to tell you, there’s no face,” Anderson said about abuse. “But it comes to school everyday.”

Opportunities to help abused children For opportunities to help children in foster care or abusive situations, contact Macon County CASA at www.maconcountycasa.org, or Child 1st Center at child1stcenter.org.

Educators listen and watch for the clues. “Slow down and take the time to be present for these children,” Anderson said. “The powerful discussions happen when we stop and unpack and listen to what the children are telling us.”

Child 1st Center Executive Director Jean Moore pointed out the wide range of personalities in adults who abuse as well. “Adults might isolate themselves,” she said. “They too can present as perfection.”

What should others do?

If physical abuse is occurring, call the police. Other resources are available if abuse is suspected.

However, when a situation is escalating, professionals suggest suppressing the circumstances.

“You have to decide, what can you do that might interrupt that cycle, but not make things worse,” Moore said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

