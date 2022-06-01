Watch now: Decatur's Dove Inc. changes leadership

DECATUR — Dove Inc. announced the leadership role for the social service agency has changed.

Darsonya Switzer began her position as Dove’s new executive director on Wednesday.

Tamara Wilcox, the outgoing director, will leave the agency at the end of June, when she begins her job as Macon County administrator. She has held the position since 2019.

“We’re all really excited about where she will take Dove in the future,” Wilcox said about Switzer’s placement as director.

Switzer began her career at Dove 18 years ago as a case manager. Her latest position was that of Homeward Bound program director. “I’m passionate about what we do here at Dove,” she said. “I’m passionate about helping the people that we provide services to. I’m passionate about the mission of Dove.”

The agency has several established programs, including Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), Beginning Awareness Basis Education Series (BABES), Homeward Bound and the children’s clothing room.

One of the first official events Switzer will oversee a ceremony to mark the renaming of the group's building at 788 E. Clay St. as the Ray Batman Center for Social Justice. Batman was the original Dove executive director and an influence on Switzer. Batman passed away in July 2021. A dedication ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11.

“The vision that he had for Dove was to be able to help people in situations that, in his eyes, were not being assisted. He grew that from nothing,” she said. “I want to be just as strong in my leadership.”

The position as executive director is intimidating, according to the new director. “To think about stepping into that, that does create a little bit of anxiety,” Switzer said. “But I do also believe that his leadership, his guidance, his passion, he instilled that in me.”

During a meeting on Wednesday to announce her new position, Switzer said she understood she will need the support of the staff and volunteers and wanted to reassure them they will work together.

“You guys have no idea how blessed I feel right now,” she said to her staff. “I’m ready to keep moving the ship forward.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

