Watch now: Decatur's First Christian Church offers modern day parables using contemporary films

The second sermon, held Sunday, was based on “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and the biblical message there was the story of Joseph in Genesis. His brothers were jealous because he was his father's favorite, and sold him into slavery in Egypt. He rose to prominence in Pharaoh's court and when famine struck his home country, his brothers traveled to Egypt to seek food, and didn't immediately recognize their now-successful and wealthy younger brother. He forgave them and helped them, just as Fred Rogers, in the film, helped the journalist Lloyd forgive his father.

The series continues for the next three weeks, at 5 p.m. Saturdays, 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays, and the previous weekend's sermon is repeated at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Talty said. The team shows clips from the film, and Talty speaks for a few minutes, then another clip is shown, and Talty speaks again. It requires a lot of creative organization.