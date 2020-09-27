Watch now: Decatur's First Christian Church offers modern day parables using contemporary films

DECATUR — Jesus used parables to make points.
By putting a lesson into a story that listeners could relate to, the message went home and was easy to understand and remember.
Pastor Brian Talty has found a modern way to do that. Last year, First Christian Church held a sermon series using contemporary films as “parables” and relating those stories back to biblical truths. They are doing so again.
“For example, we did the movie of 'The Sandlot' and the story of Zacchaeus in week one,” said Talty, associate pastor of the church, referring to the account in the book of Luke.
In it, Jesus is passing through Jericho and a rich tax collector, who is also short, climbs a tree in order to see Jesus as he passes by. Tax collectors were reviled by the common folk, yet Jesus spotted Zacchaeus in the tree and called him down and invited himself to eat at the tax collector's house.
Zacchaeus was so humbled and convicted by this that he vowed to give half his goods to the poor and to repay fourfold anyone he had cheated.
“That's the story of being left out,” Talty said. “Zacchaeus was left out. (In the film, the character) Smalls was left out because he couldn't throw a baseball. Benny includes Smalls and mentors him to play and they get in some pickles with a big dog that steals the ball signed by Babe Ruth. In a similar way, Jesus included Zacchaeus.”
The second sermon, held Sunday, was based on “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and the biblical message there was the story of Joseph in Genesis. His brothers were jealous because he was his father's favorite, and sold him into slavery in Egypt. He rose to prominence in Pharaoh's court and when famine struck his home country, his brothers traveled to Egypt to seek food, and didn't immediately recognize their now-successful and wealthy younger brother. He forgave them and helped them, just as Fred Rogers, in the film, helped the journalist Lloyd forgive his father.
The series continues for the next three weeks, at 5 p.m. Saturdays, 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays, and the previous weekend's sermon is repeated at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Talty said. The team shows clips from the film, and Talty speaks for a few minutes, then another clip is shown, and Talty speaks again. It requires a lot of creative organization.
“Our interest is in exposing people who don't know the story of scripture or might not be interested in stepping foot into a church physically or online,” Talty said. “You might not feel comfortable inviting people to church, but everyone's comfortable inviting friends to join for them a movie. People who might not be interested in church might be interested in this method of using modern day film. Our primary audience is those who don't already go to church. We know our people will sit through our sermons, and we're hoping they're inviting people to watch parties in their homes.”
Services are available in person at the church, 3350 N. MacArthur Road, or online at firstdecatur.org/churchonline.
Brett Zerfowski, who was just recently baptized at First Christian's annual outdoor baptism service at Lake Decatur, is enjoying the sermon series.
“Church, the Bible, God and Jesus can sometimes be taboo subjects for people,” Zerfowski said. “They aren’t interested in religion but they are interested in movies and storylines and I think Pastor Brian Talty has done terrific in explaining the stories of the movies we have seen as well as including a similar depiction of a story in the Bible.”
People might assume, he said, that the films are already biblical, like “The Ten Commandments,” but these are secular movies.
“Not all movies give lessons,” Zerfowski said. “Some are just there for entertainment purposes while others can help give you something more to think about and react to.”
