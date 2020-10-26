Watch now: Former Forsyth Hometown Buffet gets a new use: As a church

FORSYTH – John Morthland Jr. is, by his own description, an unconventional pastor.
Wearing a Jerry Garcia T-shirt, with visible tattoos and the kind of hairstyle you might see on a guy in a heavy metal band, Morthland is focused on only one thing in his ministry: Jesus.
“I have a vision of getting church out of stained glass, and getting it out of a church building and being more like what I believe that we were taught in the Bible that the church should be,” said Morthland, who is pastor of New Testament Church of Decatur, which will meet in the former Hometown Buffet building in Forsyth when the remodeling currently underway is complete. The 994 U.S. Highway 51 restaurant opened in the 1990s and closed in 2016.
An assistant pastor at Lampstand Church, Morthland said his life was changed by attending The Great Banquet, a weekend retreat designed to strengthen and renew the faith of Christians. New Testament will host Great Banquet events in January at Camp One Way to offer that opportunity to others.
“If you've grown up in this community, this place is a sore spot,” Morthland said. “I live in Maroa, and I drive by this place every day of my life, and what I've found out is that every time I drive by this building, I think about the fact that I have such good memories here, such sweet memories, eating with family and friends.”
The church, he said, is more about people than buildings. New Testament, he said, won't even be open on Sundays so that people are free to continue attending services in their usual church. What New Testament will be, he said, is a mission.
“It's not about 'come to my church,'” he said. “We are the Body of Christ and our community has so much division. That trickles down a lot from the Christian community. It has a lot of division. We have so many different denominations and a lot of that division trickles down to our community in a lot of ways.”
The building, when complete, will have an open floor plan with no walls, which will be symbolic of removing barriers between people. One area will be for eating and meeting together to chat and food will always be a part of New Testament gatherings. One area will be for children, with comfortable seating like couches and child-size seating. One area will be for worship and Bible study. Without walls in between, people will be able to concentrate on worship if they choose, children can play and overhear worship without necessarily being in the thick of it, and the folks eating and chatting can go ahead and do that, too.
Support Local Journalism
“What Jesus taught us in the Bible is that the ground is level at the cross,” Morthland said. “We are all valued by God the same. I see the Christian faith as more than the religious boundaries. It's about a relationship between a person and their Creator. Jesus had love and acceptance for everybody. No one came into His presence and left judged by him. No one.”
The ultimate goal, he said, is for this church to be a place where denomination doesn't matter, and where Christians can go out together and be like the church in Acts 2 in the Bible – meeting people's needs such as dropping off groceries with a simple “Jesus loves you” and not accompanied by pressure to attend a service; being in fellowship together; welcoming anyone and everyone whether they have a church background or not. He said he meets so many people who don't feel welcome in typical churches.
“Jesus said 'I am the way, the truth and the life,'” Morthland said.
Legends and tales circle around one of the most historic areas in the city, Greenwood Cemetery
Its location at Hometown Buffet's former building is likely very temporary, he said. The building is for sale and he doesn't have a long-term lease. But it's a place to start. An open house is planned for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.
With O'Charley's, Pizza Hut and Pier One also empty in the same retail neighborhood, filling one of the buildings even temporarily will increase traffic there.
Jake Smith, economic development coordinator for the village of Forsyth, said the village is always glad to see new businesses and organizations, though he was not aware the church was planning to open in the former restaurant.
“This is a great retail district and we're excited to see those buildings get filled with a variety of uses,” he said. “This is a new organization and we're looking forward to welcoming them to the town.”
A look at some empty Decatur-area storefronts
Northgate Shopping Center, 2800 N. Water St., Decatur
County Market, 1450 E. Pershing Rd., Decatur
IHOP, 1280 E. Pershing Rd., Decatur
Long John Silver’s, 701 W. Eldorado St., Decatur
Dog Haus, 4405 U.S. 36, Decatur
ALDI, 1005 W. Pershing Road, Decatur
Golden Glaze Donuts, 2779 N. Water St., Decatur
Illinois Title Loans, 1198 N. Main St.
Hometown Buffet, 994 U.S. 51, Forsyth
Good’s Furniture and Mattress, 1360 Koester Road, Forsyth
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!