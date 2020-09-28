Watch now: Girl Scouts bring good deeds in Cerro Gordo

DECATUR — Mya Durbin has been a Girl Scout since she was in kindergarten. Now in the fifth grade, she participated in her first Building Good Neighbors Day on Monday.
“We’re going to be drawing little pictures and some things on the sidewalk for the teachers,” Mya said.
The Girls Scouts of Central Illinois hosted their first Building Good Neighbors Day on Monday. Troops from around Central Illinois initiated good deeds while encouraging others to do the same.
Mya and other Girl Scouts in Cerro Gordo drew pictures and wrote notes in chalk on the grade school’s sidewalks. Mya had her teacher, Mrs. Urquhart, in mind for her drawings.
Mya was able to talk her younger sister Olivia, 6, into joining the troop. The first-grader colored a blue heart and a colorful rainbow for her teacher Mrs. Cearlock. “My teacher is really nice to me,” Olivia said while she added to each artwork.
The Building Good Neighbors Day events are sponsored by State Farm Insurance Company. After participating in an event, a scout can earn a badge.
Approximately 13 Cerro Gordo scouts, ranging in ages, met for the event. Troop leader Leah Durbin helped the girls choose Chalk the Walk as the group’s activity.
“They wanted to get a lot of the people involved in the activity,” she said about the troop. “It’s hard because of the COVID restrictions, this is one of the things we can do.”
The girls and parents wore masks while they spaced themselves down the sidewalk.
Tiffany Miller’s 6-year-old daughter Payton added her contribution to the wide span of artwork.
“She heard ‘chalk’ and she was ready to decorate the school,” Miller said about her daughter’s excitement.
The activity was an opportunity for the troop to get involved in the community. “In a safe environment, of course,” Miller said.
In Moweaqua, second graders Addy Parker, Jessica McVey and Riley Conder each colored pages to give to residents at the Moweaqua Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Rainbows and hearts were a popular theme. “They make people happy,” Addy said.
Building Good Neighbors encourages scouts to bring a positive attitude to those around them. “We’re supposed to make people smile and be happy,” Addy said.
Earlier in the day, several teachers in the Central A&M school district received notes of gratitude with a piece of chocolate attached.
The Moweaqua scouts were unable to deliver the happy notes to the nursing facility, due to COVID-19 restrictions. So the activities director Stephanie Moreland met the girls at the local park on Monday. She will distribute the colorful notes the next day.
“The residents will be excited, they will be happy, joyful,” Moreland said. “It will bring smiles.”
