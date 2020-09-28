Watch now: Girl Scouts bring good deeds in Cerro Gordo

“They wanted to get a lot of the people involved in the activity,” she said about the troop. “It’s hard because of the COVID restrictions, this is one of the things we can do.”

The girls and parents wore masks while they spaced themselves down the sidewalk.

Tiffany Miller’s 6-year-old daughter Payton added her contribution to the wide span of artwork.

“She heard ‘chalk’ and she was ready to decorate the school,” Miller said about her daughter’s excitement.

The activity was an opportunity for the troop to get involved in the community. “In a safe environment, of course,” Miller said.

In Moweaqua, second graders Addy Parker, Jessica McVey and Riley Conder each colored pages to give to residents at the Moweaqua Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Rainbows and hearts were a popular theme. “They make people happy,” Addy said.

Building Good Neighbors encourages scouts to bring a positive attitude to those around them. “We’re supposed to make people smile and be happy,” Addy said.

Earlier in the day, several teachers in the Central A&M school district received notes of gratitude with a piece of chocolate attached.