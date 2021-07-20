Watch now: Grieving families find peace in Decatur butterfly release

DECATUR — Hospice organizations around the country use the butterfly image as a symbol of peace.

HSHS Illinois Home Care invited the community to join them in a butterfly release ceremony Tuesday at the HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Cancer Care facility.

The event was held to honor the families of loved ones who have passed away. Fourteen names were read aloud.

Registered nurse Kisty Cox attended the ceremony in hopes of reconnecting with her hospice patients’ family members. “I keep in touch with a lot of them anyway,” she said. “But it’s nice to see them outside of the grieving process.”

Toward the end of life, as well as during the grieving process, families grow close to their hospice caregivers. “You’re not just taking care of the patient, you’re taking care of the family,” Cox said.

After the ceremony, Cox met again with the family of Mary Goodwin, a patient who passed away in December.

The ceremony was special for her daughter, Barbara Goodwin. “It’s probably another reality check that she’s not really here, but she is,” Goodwin said as a butterfly passed by her face.

HSHS Hospice Spiritual Care Minister Krista Stokke spoke to the family members and hospice caregivers about the comparison between the butterfly and the grieving process.

“We shed old patterns,” she said. “It’s the mandatory process that happens within the caterpillar.”

Shawna O’Dell, HSHS hospice director of post-acute care, said this was the first butterfly release ceremony for HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur.

“It’s a memorial service where we celebrate the lives of loved ones,” she said. “It’s not just for individuals that may have been on hospice services, but anybody is welcome who has suffered a loss.”

Families purchased a live Painted Lady Butterfly for $25. The funds went towards the Everlasting Memories Program, which provides funding for hospice patients’ last wishes.

The ceremony symbolizes the phases of life, according to O’Dell. “The beauty and going on to the next phase,” she said. “One of the hospice symbols is that, if you see a butterfly, it’s one of your loved one’s spirits.”

O’Dell said the event allows for a period of reflection, as well as a time for fellowship and celebration of loved ones.

“This is an opportunity to come out after their period of grief,” O’Dell said about the ceremonies. “It gives them an opportunity that isn’t so sorrowful, it’s joyful.”

The event also allows them to express their gratitude and relationship with the hospice team, she said.

The butterflies released are native to Illinois, O'Dell said, and St. Mary's Cancer Center even has a butterfly bush ready to accommodate them.

“They fit right in and continue to experience life and go through the life cycle here,” she said.

Compared to her mother’s funeral and other memorials, Barbara Goodwin said she felt a peace watching the butterflies take off.

“It was happiness,” she said. “I felt happy.”

