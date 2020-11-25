Watch now: Helping those who help others: COVID puts financial strain on Macon County nonprofits

DECATUR — The holidays are often a challenging time for many.
This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, even more are struggling, including the agencies and organizations designed to provide the needed help.
Nonprofit groups rely on donations throughout the year to support, supply and assist others in need. The sense of giving that exists during the Christmas season is essential.
With more people needing services and fewer ways to give because of limitations on traditional fundraising activities, agencies are searching for opportunities to help others, all while staying positive and hopeful.
Salvation Army fundraising has had to adjust, according to Kyle Karsten, development director for the agency.
“We’ve been asked to see how we can continue to do some of the fundraising programs and events that we’ve done, that has been a positive thing in the community in the past,” he said. “Given where we all are, can we, should we, how will we proceed if we are going to do these kinds of events.”
Northeast Community Fund is partnering with Dove Inc. and Salvation Army to collect, prepare and distribute 3,500 holiday food baskets and toys. The agencies have worked together in the past. “But not to this magnitude,” said Northeast Community Fund Executive Director Angel Lawrence.
The distributions rely on donations from the community and businesses.
Because of the pandemic, the number of people taking advantage of Northeast Community Fund's services, which include food, financial assistance and clothing, has grown.
But Lawrence said not all of COVID's impacts have been negative.
“It is pulling on the heartstrings of the people in this community to donate and to help their neighbor out,” Lawrence said. “We feel blessed.”
Although much of the world has been forced to stop or slow down, United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois president Debra Bogle has been busy.
“Trying to do things differently and do new things,” she said. “It’s been a little bit crazy, as I’m sure everybody can really say in every type of business or nonprofit in our community.”
Changes for many nonprofits include remote working locations as well as limited regular volunteers for programs such as the Good Samaritan Inn and Meals on Wheels. The United Way staff had to step up for many of their events.
“We just tried to fill in wherever we could,” Bogle said. “Making sure people were still being fed.”
This year was the first summer the United Way, along with the Central Illinois Food Bank, organized three food distribution days for the community. Approximately 500 free boxes of food were given to families, no questions asked, during each event. “There is more of a need for these types of things,” Bogle said.
All of the food was distributed within a few hours. “Which is not a good thing,” Bogle said. “We’d rather go and nobody needs the food. That just means our community is in need right now.”
Future United Way food distribution events are a possibility, depending on the Central Illinois Food Bank’s availability.
COVID has impacted the United Way's ability to reach out to local workers to support their cause.
“Businesses are closed,” Bogle said. “We’re not getting payroll deductions from the employees that were working. So our campaign is less. Which means other agencies receive less money from us.”
While they aren't visiting businesses drumming up support for their campaign, the United Way staff is helping those who they support in other ways.
Since holiday events have been cancelled for 2020, Bogle said the agency is concentrating on assisting other nonprofits who will be distributing holiday food baskets. “We spent our time looking for ways to support those organizations that are feeding and taking care of our community right now,” Bogle said.
According to Marie Rademacher, area director for Catholic Charities, the agency remained open to offer its various services, but with precautions. The resale store was closed to the public from March 16 until June 8. “In the meantime, a container was placed at our front door for drop-offs,” she said.
The items were brought into the building daily and held for at least 48 hours before staff touched the products.
“Needless to say, we lost income during this period of time,” Rademacher said.
Because of the need, the food pantry organizers are allowing clients to collect food twice monthly, rather than the regular once a month visits, Rademacher said.
The group also is taking on additional duties.
“Since another agency discontinued delivery of meals to congregate sites, we, within a week, were able to add those 150 clients to the already hundreds of meals we deliver daily from our Meals on Wheels program,” she said.
With the ending of the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Baskets to various agencies, including Catholic Charities, are not able to food baskets this year.
“But every client coming to our food pantry during the month of November will receive a turkey breast,” Rademacher said. “At Christmas, in lieu of baskets, we are giving our pantry clients gift certificates for food purchases.”
Although social service agencies have experienced strains throughout 2020, other nonprofits are also struggling.
The Decatur Area Arts Council relies heavily on donations.
Classes, bus trips and other events bring in money throughout the year. “But we have not been able to do those things,” said Kim Fouse, its administrative director. “It’s been a big blow to us.”
The council has reduced its expenses as much as possible, while continuing to stay open. Fundraisers for the 2020 holiday season include Downtown’s Christmas Card Lane sponsorships and the Holiday Gift Shoppe in the gallery.
“But most of what we are doing right now is free,” Fouse said. “That’s what we do anyway.”
In the past the arts council would have offered classes, Christmas Walk sales, and openings of other holiday activities. “We just are not able to do those things,” Fouse said.
The council continues to reach out to the community by requesting end-of-the-year appeals. “A lot of nonprofits are doing that this time of the year,” Fouse said.
“If they can find it in their hearts to keep the arts alive to help propel us into the next year, that would be so helpful.”
According to Fouse, the arts are quality of life. She recognizes much of the current forms of entertainment include the arts, such as reading, movies, music, crafts and other artistry.
“It provides an outlet, it provides beauty in the world, it provides stress release for so many people,” she said. “They are very important.”
Fouse understands her agency competes with social service agencies for donations. “They do really fabulous humanitarian work,” she said. “We just have to continue to believe that the arts are important.”
The Salvation Army is moving ahead with some of its popular traditions, including the Julie McClarey-Smith Piano Concert, the Red Kettle Dinner Gala and the red kettle bell ringers placed in front of various department stores.
Last Christmas, the proceeds of these events provided more than 6,000 people with toys, food baskets and clothing. Fourteen nursing homes were also blessed. The 2019 fundraising goal was $485,000. The Salvation Army increased its 2020 Christmas campaign goal $75,000.
“Everybody is asking themselves ‘how are you going to do things’,” he said. “But the need is even greater this year.”
Karsten said the pandemic has created a greater challenge. “But it’s always been important to help those in the community,” he said. “We’re going to see some good come out of this. It’s going to be a positive thing.”
