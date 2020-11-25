Watch now: Helping those who help others: COVID puts financial strain on Macon County nonprofits

DECATUR — The holidays are often a challenging time for many.

This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, even more are struggling, including the agencies and organizations designed to provide the needed help.

Nonprofit groups rely on donations throughout the year to support, supply and assist others in need. The sense of giving that exists during the Christmas season is essential.

With more people needing services and fewer ways to give because of limitations on traditional fundraising activities, agencies are searching for opportunities to help others, all while staying positive and hopeful.

Salvation Army fundraising has had to adjust, according to Kyle Karsten, development director for the agency.

“We’ve been asked to see how we can continue to do some of the fundraising programs and events that we’ve done, that has been a positive thing in the community in the past,” he said. “Given where we all are, can we, should we, how will we proceed if we are going to do these kinds of events.”