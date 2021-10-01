Watch now: Hillside Bethel to celebrate 60th anniversary

DECATUR – When the Rev. Donald Horath and his wife Vickie established Hillside Bethel Tabernacle Ministries in 1961, John F. Kennedy was president and a computer took up a whole room.

Sixty years later, the Horaths and the congregation will celebrate the church's anniversary and the anniversary of the Horaths' ministry with a slate of events that will culminate in the formal ordination of their son, Kevin, who will take the reins as lead pastor. “Pastor Don” will become “Bishop Don” and while he'll still be involved in the ministry, he will no longer be in charge.

“I'm excited about what's ahead, and I go into it humbly and soberly,” said Kevin Horath, who has been involved in Hillside's ministry all his life and has been preaching regularly already. “I consider my dad, an amazing example to me, of how to be a good person and a man of God. If I can be half the person he is, I'll consider myself to be a success.”

A full schedule of activities is planned to celebrate both the church's and the Horaths' 60 years in ministry, beginning with special services 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, with guest speaker the Rev. Dr. David Worley. A reception will be 2 to 4 p.m. in the church dining room and no evening services that day.

Beginning Monday, the Bethel Ministerial Association Fall Conference will be held at the church with the theme “Stay the Course,” a nod to Kevin Horath's love of sailing.

An ordination service for Kevin Horath will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, with guest speaker the Rev. Keenan Smith, followed by fellowship and snacks in the dining room.

Don Horath was not yet a pastor on the day he was in church listening to his own pastor.

“My pastor was pastor of Bethel Tabernacle Church in Decatur, Don Etnier,” Horath said. “One day in the pulpit, he said 'I'm really saddened because a little country church out east of the lake has been closed.' I felt the Spirit of God speak to my heart, 'Talk to him about that.'”

As he left church that day, he approached the pastor and suggested they open that country church, and in October, Bethel signed the note to buy the little church for $5,000. The church didn't have water or a toilet.

Horath joked that he “drove (Etnier) up a tree” insisting that Bethel should open that church up.

“He said, 'Son, you've got a lot of enthusiasm, but I think I've got a little bit more wisdom, so we'll talk about that,'” Horath said.

For the first six months, the small congregation of 10 at Hillside gave its offering every week to Bethel to pay back the purchase price, and at the end of that six months, the Hillside congregation bought the building from Bethel for $1 and they were on their own.

It wasn't easy at first, Horath said. As time went on, the congregation built onto the original building, which has since been turned over to the church's school, Bethel Christian School, which serves children K-12. Along the way, the church has bought adjoining properties as they came on the market until today, the campus includes the whole block. The new sanctuary was built 21 years ago.

“We installed an outside toilet and ran electricity to it,” Horath said. “Prior to that, we'd have people get up and go downstairs because we had a basement, and they'd come back with the strangest look on their faces because there was no toilet facilities.”

When the school first opened, the state filed a suit against them because the school was not state licensed. The church fought that suit for five years and eventually won, opening the original “Tots” school for K-12, with a preschool in the main church. The school is recognized now and follows all the usual guidelines for parochial schools, Horath said. Each student has an individualized learning plan and learns at his or her own pace.

Horath's wife, Vickie is the principal of the school and will continue in that role for the remainder of this school year. Rebecca Loehr has been assisting her and will take over after that.

The Horaths' children, which include son Brian and daughter Lorie, have always been active. Brian runs sound for services and his wife, Julie, plays keyboard. Their son plays drums and their daughter is involved in the preschool.

Lorie is married to a pastor, Keenan Smith, and they live in Texas.

Longtime member Mike Kapper has attended Hillside since April 1975. His brother attended the church and convinced him to come along during a revival.

“On April 23, a bunch of friends of mine came, and I, and some of us went down to the altar and gave our hearts to the Lord,” Kapper said. “I've been to a few (other churches) but I never did feel at home. This is home.”

And in his turn, Kapper led his friend Charles Brackett to Jesus. Brackett said he was sitting on the edge of the bed feeling empty and hopeless, and he called Kapper, who'd been his friend all his life.

“I felt like I needed the Lord,” said Brackett, who joined two years ago. “He told me what to do and I prayed, and Jesus came to my apartment. He came to me and I was born again, right in my living area. And that's the truth. I got the Holy Spirit two weeks later.”

