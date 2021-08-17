Watch now: Honors for those who serve the community at the Do Something Great Awards

“Although we are devastated by our loss, the opportunity to provide kits for those diagnosed with COVID-19 will assist with the grieving process,” said Tina Rubin, Dani's mother.
Dani's parents, Bob and Tina Rubin, and her husband, Tim Kater, were recognized on Tuesday with the COVID-19 Hero Award, at the Do Something Great Awards hosted by the Community Foundation at the Mount Zion Convention Center, and received a standing ovation from the 185 people in attendance, representing almost every agency in the community.
The annual Do Something Great Awards recognize people for their contributions to social and community service. Tuesday was National Non-Profit Day.
The Community Foundation's Non-Profit Professional Award was renamed this year in honor of Ray Batman, who died June 29 and with Fred Spannaus, was one of the founders of the Community Health Improvement Center, now known as Crossing Healthcare. The first recipient of the renamed award is Tanya Andricks, CEO of Crossing.
“Crossing is here because of Ray,” Andricks said.
Batman was the first employee of Dove Inc.; served as director of Camp Walter Scott in Dieterich; came back to Decatur and served as Dove's finance director until appointed executive director in 1997, and served in that position until his retirement in 2011.
Andricks said Batman began making his mark in 1972, a tumultuous time in the community and the world, and things are tumultuous now as well. The young Ray Batman came to Decatur and found a need: low-income residents had little access to medical care and CHIC filled that void.
“Ray did what he could where he was,” Andricks said.
Other award recipients on Tuesday were Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois, the Outstanding Professional Partner award; Outstanding Young Philanthropist, the Rev. B.J. Leonard, associate pastor at First Christian Church; Outstanding Philanthropic Support of the Arts for Dr. Paul and Shirley Stanley; Outstanding Volunteer/Board Member, John Mickler, Jim Neff and Isaac Zuniga; the Robert and Bev Ketenbrink Community Commitment Award, James and Mary Comerford; the Award of Excellence for Inclusion, Evelyn Hood.
The Community Wall is one of the features during the events tied to the Chamber Expo, hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Herald & Review, on Wednesday evening and most of the day Thursday.
Bob and Tina Rubin and Tim Kater get a hug from Tony Holly after accepting the COVID-19 Hero Award during the 17th annual "Do Something Great" Awards on Tuesday at the Mount Zion Convention Center. Danielle Rubin Kater died of COVID-19, prompting the family to create a fund to provide COVID care kits to prevent other families from having to endure the loss of a loved one. Holly served as emcee for the event. Visit herald-review.com to see photos and video from the event.
Tanya Andricks speaks after accepting the Nonprofit of the Year award during the 17th annual "Do Something Great" Awards on Tuesday at the Mount Zion Convention Center. The award was renamed this year in honor of Ray Batman, who left and indelible mark on the community.
Bob and Tina Rubin and Tim Kater accept the COVID-19 Hero Award during the 17th annual "Do Something Great" Awards on Tuesday at the Mount Zion Convention Center. Tony Holly, director of Strategic Grantmaking, presented the awards. Visit herald-review.com to see photos and video from the event.