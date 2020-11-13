 Skip to main content
Watch now: How a child inspired this Decatur free food pantry
A bin used to distribute food is shown at Christ United Methodist Church at 1503 N. Summit Ave. in Decatur. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Bonnie Matthews doesn't remember whether it was on TV or Facebook, but in 2017, she saw a story about a child who created a little free food pantry, much like the little free libraries you can see almost anywhere.

They're a wooden or metal box, outside of a school or a business, containing books or non-perishable foods, and people can take what they need or leave something for someone else. Matthews placed it in the parking area at Christ United Methodist Church because, she said, it would allow people to use it without feeling awkward as they might if they had to come right up to the building. 

"I thought, 'What a great idea,'" Matthews said. "About that time, the Herald & Review announced they had a surplus of old newspaper(vendor) bins they were getting rid of, so I went down and purchased one, and the guy at the dock asked me what I was going to use it for. I told him to make a food pantry, and he said that's a first."

She took the newspaper vending bin home, painted it, and used adhesive letters to identify it as "The Parish Pantry." She asked fellow members of Christ United Methodist Church, 503 N. Summit Ave., to help her collect items to place in the pantry, things that would keep such as canned goods, personal hygiene products and laundry supplies. Every few days, she would replenish the box.

Matthews_Bonnie 110920.JPG

Bonnie Matthews of Christ United Methodist Church collects food that will be taken a donation bin at Christ United Methodist Church at 1503 N. Summit Ave. Matthews and other members put food items into the newspaper rack that is placed in from of the church. The church also received got a $500 grant earlier this year to refill the items that are used in the bin. Visit herald-review.com to see a video with this story. 

"I didn't fill it to the brim, because I didn't want to deplete our supplies, and I didn't know if people would take the whole thing or limit their choices and share with others," Matthews said "We kept it fairly full and it began to be very rewarding as people would come and take only one item, and people would bring an item and take an item. During the summer, we provide things like the popsicles you can put in the freezer, and kids would help themselves." 

The church is doing a weekly collection of different food items each week for Northeast Community Fund's holiday boxes, said the Rev. Braden Parks, Christ United Methodist pastor, but the little free food pantry is entirely separate and is year-round.

COATES: How to tell us about news in your community

Some of the people who live nearby have been helping keep it full as well. 

"I don't need to put it in the bulletin," Parks said. "Everyone in the church knows about it. We're seeing new faces come and give and come and receive, and that's really a blessing."

___________________________________________________________

Northeast Community Fund 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

