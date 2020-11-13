Watch now: How a child inspired this Decatur free food pantry

DECATUR — Bonnie Matthews doesn't remember whether it was on TV or Facebook, but in 2017, she saw a story about a child who created a little free food pantry, much like the little free libraries you can see almost anywhere.

They're a wooden or metal box, outside of a school or a business, containing books or non-perishable foods, and people can take what they need or leave something for someone else. Matthews placed it in the parking area at Christ United Methodist Church because, she said, it would allow people to use it without feeling awkward as they might if they had to come right up to the building.

"I thought, 'What a great idea,'" Matthews said. "About that time, the Herald & Review announced they had a surplus of old newspaper(vendor) bins they were getting rid of, so I went down and purchased one, and the guy at the dock asked me what I was going to use it for. I told him to make a food pantry, and he said that's a first."