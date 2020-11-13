Watch now: How a child inspired this Decatur free food pantry

DECATUR — Bonnie Matthews doesn't remember whether it was on TV or Facebook, but in 2017, she saw a story about a child who created a little free food pantry, much like the little free libraries you can see almost anywhere.
They're a wooden or metal box, outside of a school or a business, containing books or non-perishable foods, and people can take what they need or leave something for someone else. Matthews placed it in the parking area at Christ United Methodist Church because, she said, it would allow people to use it without feeling awkward as they might if they had to come right up to the building.
"I thought, 'What a great idea,'" Matthews said. "About that time, the Herald & Review announced they had a surplus of old newspaper(vendor) bins they were getting rid of, so I went down and purchased one, and the guy at the dock asked me what I was going to use it for. I told him to make a food pantry, and he said that's a first."
She took the newspaper vending bin home, painted it, and used adhesive letters to identify it as "The Parish Pantry." She asked fellow members of Christ United Methodist Church, 503 N. Summit Ave., to help her collect items to place in the pantry, things that would keep such as canned goods, personal hygiene products and laundry supplies. Every few days, she would replenish the box.
Support Local Journalism
"I didn't fill it to the brim, because I didn't want to deplete our supplies, and I didn't know if people would take the whole thing or limit their choices and share with others," Matthews said "We kept it fairly full and it began to be very rewarding as people would come and take only one item, and people would bring an item and take an item. During the summer, we provide things like the popsicles you can put in the freezer, and kids would help themselves."
The church is doing a weekly collection of different food items each week for Northeast Community Fund's holiday boxes, said the Rev. Braden Parks, Christ United Methodist pastor, but the little free food pantry is entirely separate and is year-round.
Some of the people who live nearby have been helping keep it full as well.
"I don't need to put it in the bulletin," Parks said. "Everyone in the church knows about it. We're seeing new faces come and give and come and receive, and that's really a blessing."
___________________________________________________________
Northeast Community Fund
Pelz_Jerry 1 7.12.18.jpg
Ray_Adam 7.12.18.jpg
Deering_Regan 7.12.18.jpg
Brown_Jaime 7.12.18.jpg
Gleason_Tim 1 7.12.18.jpg
Gleason_Tim 2 7.12.18.jpg
Pelz_Jerry 2 7.12.18.jpg
North East Community Fund Ground Breaking 1 7.12.18.jpg
North East Community Fund Ground Breaking 2 7.12.18.jpg
North East Community Fund Ground Breaking 3 7.12.18.jpg
North East Community Fund Ground Breaking 4 7.12.18.jpg
North East Community Fund Ground Breaking 5 7.12.18.jpg
North East Community Fund Ground Breaking 6 7.12.18.jpg
North East Community Fund Ground Breaking 7 7.12.18.jpg
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!