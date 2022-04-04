Watch now: It's never too early to start on Christmas projects for these Decatur volunteers

DECATUR — Christmas gifts can take a long time to make, especially if you have 800 loved ones.

Volunteers from Mount Calvary Lutheran Church have already begun making wooden tree and angel statues to be distributed this Christmas season. The goal is to give decorations to every resident and employee in Decatur and Mount Zion assisted living facilities.

Lori Terrell, activity director for Primrose retirement community, accepted the gifts shortly before Christmas last year. “Everybody was ecstatic to get them,” she said.

“That little bit of extra cheer, that somebody was out there thinking about them,” said Leslie Strohl, Primrose executive director. “Remembering their faith, that’s really important to them.”

The pandemic was a struggle for assisted living employees, according to the administration.

“There’s been a lot of ups and downs,” Strohl said.

“This meant a lot to everybody,” Terrell said about the gifts.

The eight-inch tall wooden angels are given to the employees of the facilities, while the trees will go to the residents. Last year 750 of the small statues were given out to people in the assisted living facilities in Decatur and Mount Zion. “This year we’re going to give 800,” said organizer Beth Langdon.

The angels have a special note attached to the gift.

“You’re an angel for coming to work to care for the residents. Thank you for being the hands and feet of God. May he bless you for your service. From Mount Calvary Lutheran.”

The trees have a spiritual magnet attached that can be removed after the holidays.

A group of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church members work throughout the year on the projects. Members volunteer their services for the part of the project they feel most comfortable. Langdon provides them with the instructions, a wooden sample and the paint. “The trees get painted green before they cut the boards. That way you only have to paint the edges,” she said. “It took me a while to figure that out.”

The angel wings, however, are painted once they are attached to the body. “It’s easier to paint them when you can hang on to something,” Langdon said.

Small totes are filled with stars and faces ready to attach to the items as the year progresses. Langdon and a few volunteers have been working on adding the facial details on circles and the words on stars to the small wooden attachments. “I just drew them on while I’m watching TV,” she said.

Although much of the work will be done during their own personal time, special work days will be scheduled for assembly. “We’ll put on Christmas music,” Langdon said.

The congregation began working on the projects early, not only because of the amount of work that needs to be done, but also because they are busy. A bazaar and other activities require time to prepare and celebrate. “The older ladies are pooped out,” Langdon said about the yearly activities. “These can all be made ahead and boxed up. They can sit and wait until we deliver them. It’s not hard, it’s just time consuming.”

More angels than trees were handed out during the season. Employees make up three shifts of nursing staff as well as maintenance, laundry and administration.

Langdon understands the need to give love and attention to the elderly. She is a retired physical therapist having work with people in home care. She has a special admiration for seniors. “They have been through wars where they had to give up stuff, they never threw a fuss,” she said. “Then, in the final days of their lives, we put them in lockdown in their rooms. I just felt horrible for them.”

When the holiday season approached during the pandemic, Langdon began working on projects to show the residents they were still on her mind. After surgery on her foot, Langdon had to rely on members from the church to distribute the little statues. “What I learned, by having other people get involved, they get invested in it,” she said. “They enjoyed it.”

Krista Gerhardt hand delivered the decorations to a few of the assisted living facilities. The group of four volunteers were able to meet some of the recipients. “The people were so happy to see us and so grateful for what we brought,” she said. “We all left feeling like we had been more blessed than they had. It was such an uplifting experience.”

Tales of their positive experience spread to other members of the church, encouraging them to join this year’s project. “Now we’ve got people who are willing to cut wood, they’re painting. Volunteers will be assembling,” Gerhardt said. “And there’s lots of people who want to help deliver. I think we’re going to be good this year.”

According to Gerhardt, simply handing the gift to the residents and employees was all they needed to bring joy to the facility. “You could tell they really wanted us to be there,” she said. “This was a blessing for us too.”

