Watch now: Macon County Sheriff's Department turns whiskers into cash for those in need

DECATUR — The popular fundraiser No Shave November has ended for this year. But members of the Macon County Sheriff’s Department weren’t ready to give up their fuzzy faces just yet.
Instead, they created Don’t Shave December three years ago, providing an excuse to hide their razors and help out the local Salvation Army during the holiday season.
“Some of the beards are a little grayer than they were last year. Some of them don’t come in as good as they think they are,” Sgt. Scott Flannery said. “And some of them have got some good, solid beards.”
For December, officers participating in Don’t Shave December donated $31 each at the beginning of the month for the fundraiser. November’s fundraiser required $30 per officer, $1 for each day of the month. The Sheriff’s department will present the Salvation Army with a check for the total December amount.
The funds raised during No Shave November will be given to a local family in need.
Salvation Army Lt. Shanell Debela said the group is appreciative of the community's generous giving during its Christmas campaign.
“It is given to us right in the heart of the season,” Debela said. “It will definitely assist with our Christmas efforts of helping more than 1,000 families.”
The Salvation Army has received applications for toys, food baskets and assistance. “We are looking forward to meeting the needs of the community,” Debela said. “That money will definitely allow us to do that.”
On other days of the year, members of the sheriff’s department are required to be clean-shaven.
“It is very tight grooming standards,” Flannery said. “It is still a professional image we try to provide.”
In January, corrections officer Daniel Burnham will have to shave his beard, a task he isn’t used to.
Burnham has been with the sheriff’s department for two weeks, but his beard has been growing for more than two years. “This is nothing new, but it’s nice to join the cause,” he said about growing a beard.
Although they can now brag about their hair growth, this year’s mandatory masks have taken away some of the joy. “I got this glorious man beard and now I can’t do a thing about it,” Flannery said. “It’s all hidden, which is no fun.”
According to corrections officer Corey Maloney, members of the sheriff’s department have been growing their beards since Nov. 1. He has participated in the annual fundraisers since the department agreed to take part five years ago.
“And my wife hates it,” he said. “She understands and appreciates the cause behind it, but she’s not a fan of it. She likes the clean-shaven look.”
The officers said they have enjoyed their new looks.
“We’re trying to talk our sheriff into allowing it to be a permanent fixture and continue to pay throughout the year,” Maloney said.
“This way we can donate to a different cause,” said corrections officer Kline Renfro. “You know that your money went somewhere where it’s going to do good.”
According to Flannery, officers may get creative with their razors in January. “We’ll start to see some guys with some very interesting mustaches,” he said. “The wives will usually, very quickly, nix that.”
Responses from members of the community have only inspired the officers. Judges and others in their line of work have wanted to grow beards as well, the officers said.
“It’s a good conversation starter if you’re at the gas station or somewhere out and about in your uniform,” Renfro said. “You can fill them in about the cause.”
