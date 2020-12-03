Watch now: Macon County Sheriff's Department turns whiskers into cash for those in need

“It is given to us right in the heart of the season,” Debela said. “It will definitely assist with our Christmas efforts of helping more than 1,000 families.”

The Salvation Army has received applications for toys, food baskets and assistance. “We are looking forward to meeting the needs of the community,” Debela said. “That money will definitely allow us to do that.”

On other days of the year, members of the sheriff’s department are required to be clean-shaven.

“It is very tight grooming standards,” Flannery said. “It is still a professional image we try to provide.”

In January, corrections officer Daniel Burnham will have to shave his beard, a task he isn’t used to.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Burnham has been with the sheriff’s department for two weeks, but his beard has been growing for more than two years. “This is nothing new, but it’s nice to join the cause,” he said about growing a beard.

Although they can now brag about their hair growth, this year’s mandatory masks have taken away some of the joy. “I got this glorious man beard and now I can’t do a thing about it,” Flannery said. “It’s all hidden, which is no fun.”