Watch now: Mount Zion ceremony honors American flags whose service has come to an end

MOUNT ZION — Members from Mount Zion Boy Scout Troop 43 unfolded approximately 200 American flags for their final unveiling.

The patriotic symbols have served their country. Now it was time to rest in peace.

Community members joined scouts and their families for the annual Flag Retirement Ceremony on Tuesday, National Flag Day, at the Mount Zion Lions Club Park Foundation Pavilion. Two small, controlled fires accepted each flag for their departure.

“This event is very important because we want to honor the symbol of our freedom and liberty,” said Troop Leader Kevin Johnson. “We also want to be certain that we treat it as respectfully as possible.”

Many of the flags were tattered and worn, faded or discolored. Some were small and could have been easily waved by a child, while others were large enough to be flown over a building. Others were known to have once been draped over a veteran’s coffin.

Boy Scout Carson Watts, 14, attended previous ceremonies. “I feel a very deep sense of pride that I’m able to do this and everyone here is able to contribute,” he said. “And I’m very thankful for the veterans and the people who served us.”

According to Johnson, the official flag retirement ceremony is outlined by the American Legion. “This flag retirement ceremony is codified in U.S. federal law,” he said. “We want to do everything we can to make sure that we honor that and do this properly.”

During the pandemic, the ceremony was held virtually with community members watching online. “We did the ceremony on Facebook Live,” Carson said.

Tuesday’s ceremony began with the presentation of the color guard. The audience joined in singing the “Star-Spangled Banner” and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. The poems “I am Your Flag” and “It’s the Soldier” were read by local scouts.

While the final flag was taken to the fire, “Taps” was played by 13-year-old scout Henry Blunt. “I’ve just played it once,” he said.

The retired flags were collected through drop-off points, including Kenney’s Ace Hardware in Decatur, the Village Barbershop in Mount Zion and VFW Post 99 in Decatur.

The flags made of natural material were each unfolded by the scouts and their leaders, then placed above the open fires. Synthetic flags are disposed of using another technique, according to Johnson.

“Once the flags have gone through the ceremony, they are officially no longer flags,” he said. “But we have a controlled location where they will be burned. The fumes that come off the synthetic flags tend to be toxic.”

After the ceremony, the scouts presented family members of the late Terry Bobbit and Malcolm Himes with 48-star American flags and other gifts. Bobbit was a member of the Dalton City American Legion. Himes was a longtime leader of Troop 43. The men were also military veterans.

“They both were instrumental in getting the very first flag retirement ceremony started here in Mount Zion at Troop 43,” Johnson said. “Sadly, within the last year, both of them have passed.”

According to the scouts, meeting again for the ceremony was important to them as well as the outcome of the flags. “If it weren’t for us, I believe that these flags would just sit around and collect dust,” Carson said. “And it’s a good way to honor our country.”

“It’s also respectful to the veterans that have served our country before,” Henry said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

