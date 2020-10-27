Watch now: Former Forsyth Hometown Buffet gets a new use: As a church

“If you've grown up in this community, this place is a sore spot,” Morthland said. “I live in Maroa, and I drive by this place every day of my life, and what I've found out is that every time I drive by this building, I think about the fact that I have such good memories here, such sweet memories, eating with family and friends.”

The church, he said, is more about people than buildings. New Testament, he said, won't even be open on Sundays so that people are free to continue attending services in their usual church. What New Testament will be, he said, is a mission.

“It's not about 'come to my church,'” he said. “We are the Body of Christ and our community has so much division. That trickles down a lot from the Christian community. It has a lot of division. We have so many different denominations and a lot of that division trickles down to our community in a lot of ways.”