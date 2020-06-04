Watch now: Pastor of trashed Decatur church forgives man police say did damage

As for the cost of fixing his church, the pastor said that is still being figured out. Asked if the final bill would be in the many thousands of dollars, he replied: “Oh yes, absolutely.” The church is insured but he isn’t sure yet whether all the damage done will be covered by the church’s policy.

In the meantime, Alf said well-wishers have been calling with messages of support. He said one businessman, who does not attend the church, stopped by to write a check to help out and “almost had tears in his eyes” as he did it.

The pastor said the service schedule for the church’s 160-strong congregation won't be disrupted too badly because, due to the virus emergency, they had been meeting outside anyway, allowed to assemble in the parking lot of the nearby Lutheran School Association.

Alf said there was no evidence connecting the damage done to Moundford Free Methodist with other acts of vandalism associated with protests over the police custody death of George Floyd. And, in a Facebook message to his congregation, he said now was not the time to worry about vandalism to a building, but to concentrate on praying for the healing of a hurting nation.