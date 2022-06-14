Watch now: Salvation Army reopens renovated men's shelter

DECATUR — The Salvation Army's theme is “Love beyond,” based on 1 Peter 4:8:

“Above all, love each other deeply,” the verse reads.

“This is the moment we have all been waiting for, especially Decatur,” said Lt. Kenesa Debela at a ceremony to formally reopen the refurbished men's shelter at The Salvation Army. “We've been working at this for a couple of years now, and finally we're ready to move (back) into our shelter from our gym. Here at The Salvation Army, we try to meet everyone's human need without discrimination. This is what we do.”

The shelter opened in 2008 and has served more than 3,000 men since then, said Kyle Karsten, director of development, and with the move back into the shelter, the program has a new name: Pathway Forward.

“It was right before the pandemic that we moved out of this shelter and into our other main building, where our gymnasium is,” Karsten said.

The newly renovated facility has 30 beds, laundry, shower and recreation facilities, and meeting rooms. The new program will be a 24-hours-a-day service because, Karsten said, they realized during the pandemic, when some of the men had to quarantine with them around the clock, that they could do much more for them if they had the daytime hours as well. Previously, men would come for supper, spend the night, eat breakfast and leave. That gave staff a limited time in which to help them connect with other social service programs, job training and other needs to move them toward permanent housing and self-sufficiency.

Those extra hours during the pandemic provided an opportunity to build stronger relationships with the men they served, Karsten said, and with the expanded hours, they can continue doing that.

“It's always been a blessing of a facility and our community really put this together, because they knew the need was there back in 2008 (when it opened),” Karsten said.

Debela's philosophy, Karsten said, is “availability and accessibility of services,” and by being open around the clock, The Salvation Army will be able to offer that in a way not possible before.

The walls of the facility are dotted with encouraging and faith-based sayings, and outside of every room are the words “Let go and let God.”

