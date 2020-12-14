Watch now: Secret Santa a source of great cheer for clients of Decatur's Macon Resources

DECATUR — Rodney Niehouse had a very specific request of what he wants from the Macon Resources Secret Santa this year.
“I told them I wanted a pair of bright red shoes, bright red pants,” said Niehouse, 66, a resident of a local residential group home. “I seen them on TV one time and they were leather. They caught my eye.”
Niehouse is one of more than 60 group home residents who will receive a present from a Secret Santa this year.
In the past, the Secret Santa list was available only to the staff and supporters of MRI. This year, several community members contacted the agency asking how they could help the clients.
“It’s what Christmas is all about,” said Amy Bliefnick, chief executive officer of Macon Resources Inc. “It’s the spirit of giving.”
The staff appreciated the community’s offers, especially during this difficult year.
“For all not-for-profits right now, it’s so hard to go out and ask someone for donations or to ask them to give money or to ask a business to support us,” Bliefnick said. “Everyone has been struck by COVID, whether it’s personally or professionally.”
Bliefnick and the MRI staff wanted to provide extra blessings for their clients this year. Fortunately, others joined in to help.
“We wanted to make sure this Christmas was more special than ever,” she said.
Before the pandemic forced them to stay home, group home residents often visited the facility for recreation, classes and socialization. “Some of them haven’t left (their homes) since March,” Bliefnick said. “Many of our clients are at risk.”
Along with the residents, the Secret Santa gift list is also a special opportunity for the gift givers.
Maggie Potempa and two of her daughters, ages 5 and 8, picked a resident from the list of recipients. “It’s a small thing to be able to do that this year,” she said. “I wish we could do more.”
The Potempa family enjoy helping others during the holiday season. “This year, it’s been very hard to demonstrate service and doing things for other people,” their mother said.
Potempa found the MRI Secret Santa invitation on her Facebook page. In the past, she has offered her services as a hair stylist during the Night To Shine Prom, an evening devoted to those with special needs. The Secret Santa gift opportunity was ideal for including her children to join in, she said.
Although the children were excited to go shopping for presents, their mother wanted to use the experience as a life lesson.
“It wasn’t that we were simply buying a gift for somebody,” Potempa said. “I wanted them to understand the person we are buying for, why they are so special. We are all different. I tried to talk about the differences of why some people are who they are. We are born how we are and we are perfect.”
Potempa wanted her children to learn at a young age to accept others the way they are. “This way we can be a lot more understanding and patient,” she said.
The conversation opened up a dialogue between the family.
“They are so curious and have so many questions,” Potempa said. “I was really proud of them, hearing me out and talking them through it.”
Potempa also discussed the importance of gratitude, an emotion her children may never see from the recipient. “There are people who really need this,” she said. “They want to thank you, but they can’t.”
The list of individual gift requests have been filled. However, the need for recreational and personal items is always there, according to Bliefnick. Puzzles, games, books, and other engaging activities are needed throughout the year. “You can only do a puzzle so many times,” she said.
Before the pandemic required social distancing, MRI would have more than 200 clients throughout the building on a daily basis. Now residents from one of eight group homes visit at a time, one in the morning and another in the afternoon.
“We are doing the best that we can do under these circumstances,” Bliefnick said.
The gifts will be delivered by the group homes’ case management teams. “They will make it special,” Bliefnick said.
Although he anticipates the arrival of Christmas, Niehouse’s favorite part of the holidays is to celebrate someone else. “Jesus’ birthday,” he said. “I also like antique Bibles.”
