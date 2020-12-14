Watch now: Secret Santa a source of great cheer for clients of Decatur's Macon Resources

Although the children were excited to go shopping for presents, their mother wanted to use the experience as a life lesson.

“It wasn’t that we were simply buying a gift for somebody,” Potempa said. “I wanted them to understand the person we are buying for, why they are so special. We are all different. I tried to talk about the differences of why some people are who they are. We are born how we are and we are perfect.”

Potempa wanted her children to learn at a young age to accept others the way they are. “This way we can be a lot more understanding and patient,” she said.

The conversation opened up a dialogue between the family.

“They are so curious and have so many questions,” Potempa said. “I was really proud of them, hearing me out and talking them through it.”

Potempa also discussed the importance of gratitude, an emotion her children may never see from the recipient. “There are people who really need this,” she said. “They want to thank you, but they can’t.”